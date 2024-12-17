Everything About Carson Hocevar and Ziegler Automotive Group’s Partnership for the 2025 Season

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year, Carson Hocevar will be competing in his second full-time season in the highest echelon of stock car racing come next year. Driving the #77 Sprie Motorsports entry, the young 21-year-old will be teaming up once again with Ziegler Automotive Group in 2025.

The privately owned automotive dealer group will be seen as the Michigan native’s primary sponsor during eight events throughout the season, backing Hocevar who has divided opinions in the fraternity just as he did back during his junior nationwide series career.

The first union of the Hocevar-Zeigler Automotive Group partnership will be seen during the season-opening Daytona 500. The 77th running of the famed event will see the #77 Chevrolet adorned in the organization’s colors in yellow and black. The family-owned business has been a constant sponsor in NASCAR since 2019 and aims to continue the same going into next year.

“This past year has been nothing short of incredible, with Carson earning the well-deserved Rookie of the Year award. His performance on the track has exceeded all expectations, and if this past year is any indication of what’s to come, we’re in for an exciting ride,” said Aaron J. Zeigler, president and CEO of the automotive group.

The Michigan connection is getting stronger.@zeigler_racing is continuing their relationship with @CarsonHocevar in the 2025 season and will be featured on the car in the Daytona 500. 📰: https://t.co/VUfWvr0SwU pic.twitter.com/OEOWTVx1yE — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) December 16, 2024

“Carson’s commitment to excellence, both on and off the track, has made a tremendous impact, and we are honored to continue to support our hometown hero,” he added.

Aiming to build on his career-best Cup Series finish of P3 next season, Hocevar looked forward to taking Ziegler into Victory Lane and said, “I’m looking forward to continuing to build our partnership on and off the track and can’t wait to take the Zeigler Chevrolet to Victory Lane.”

Despite Hocevar’s somewhat iffy approach to on-track racing and etiquette towards his fellow drivers, the Michigan native has proven his abilities behind the wheel when his approach to racing and mindset is tempered correctly.

“I never was really worried about the criticism. The only time I would ever be worried is if my owner or my crew chief or my team were the ones saying it. As long as they have my back, there are always more races to change that narrative,” said Hocevar when asked about the criticism he has received in the sport so far.

Along with the 2025 Daytona 500, Ziegler will also be seen adorned on the #77 Chevy for the upcoming races in Homestead, Darlington, Nashville, Chicago, Indianapolis, and Gateway along with Hocevar and his sponsor’s home race in Michigan. It now remains to be seen if this boost in confidence for the 21-year-old and his team can carry them to even better results next year.