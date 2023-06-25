F1 Can Solve Their Biggest Problem of ‘Boring’ Red Bull Dominance by Just Looking Over Their Shoulders

Red Bull seems to be in a never-ending dominance of their own as they have won all eight races of the F1 2023 season so far. Reigning Drivers’ Champion Max Verstappen has won six of them while his teammate, Sergio Perez, has won the other two.

Since Verstappen has been so dominant this season, even the Dutch fans are now finding Formula 1 boring. Most of the fans were keen to see more competition after the recent regulation change, but it seems that F1 has failed to make the sport more interesting in that regard.

Consequently, many have criticized F1 for failing to find ways to engage the fans. And when it comes to the solution, it seems that F1 would have found the way to solve this problem, had they only bothered to look over their shoulders to what MotoGP has implemented.

How F1 can use ideas from MotoGP to make the sport more interesting?

According to gpfans.com, MotoGP has a concession-based system that Formula 1 could also implement. As per this system, manufacturers that have failed to get competitive results in the past seasons receive “a leg-up to catch” up to their rivals. This system allows the smaller teams to have more testing time and more engines to close the gap to the bigger teams.

As a result of the use of this system, customer teams have also become far more competitive and are now able to challenge the bigger manufacturers for not only wins but also for the championship. The report from gpfans.com also adds that F1 can easily implement a similar system to what MotoGP uses in their sport.

The report suggests that F1 can perhaps allow the smaller teams to use more engines and also provide them with more running time on track during the free practice sessions. Although such a change could help the smaller teams, it may still not stop Red Bull from dominating the sport.

Can any team stop Red Bull from winning all the races of the 2023 season?

Considering the way Red Bull have begun the 2023 season, the question is whether any team can stop them from winning all the races this year. As things stand in the championship, Red Bull are miles ahead of the chasing pack as they currently have a whopping 154-point lead over second-placed Mercedes.

While Red Bull’s rivals have been able to beat one of their drivers from one race to another, none of the teams have been able to defeat both the racers of the Milton Keynes outfit. And since Red Bull have been so dominant, team principal Christian Horner has already confirmed that they have begun working on the 2024 car.

Considering Red Bull’s domination, it seems that the only thing that may prevent them from winning all the races of the 2023 season is if their cost cap breach penalty hinders them in any way. If this penalty does prevent the Milton Keynes outfit from improving their car in the latter half of the season, it will be interesting to see if the likes of Aston Martin and Mercedes can register some wins.