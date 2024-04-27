With $3.9 Billion, Ferrari Tops the Chart in the ‘Most Valuable List’

Formula 1 has quickly blossomed into a multi-billion dollar business ever since Liberty Media bought the commercial rights of the sport from Bernie Ecclestone in 2017. Motorsport.com recently revealed the valuations for the ten F1 teams on the grid. Unsurprisingly, Ferrari, the oldest and most iconic competitor in F1, has the legs on its rivals in terms of its commercial lucrativeness.

As per the report, Ferrari are valued at a staggering $3.9 billion in 2024. Established all the way back in 1929 by the late Enzo Ferrari, the team has competed in every single F1 season since the sport’s inception in 1950. To this day, the Ferrari name remains one of the most revered teams of motorsport and its latest valuations do justice to its rich legacy.

In the modern era of Grand Prix racing, these valuations find their feet in terms of the revenue the teams generate. Ferrari has several sponsors, two very marketable racing drivers, and a historical bonus in the current Concorde Agreement.

Furthermore, ever since Liberty Media took over the reins of the sport, F1 has boomed commercially in the American market as well. This has led to huge revenue in terms of TV rights and other sponsor engagements. Ferrari has been at the forefront of this venture as well.

Recently, they announced a historic title sponsorship deal with American tech giant Hewlett-Packard. This deal is valued at around $90 million.

Ferrari lead the motorsport revolution in the United States of America

Under the stewardship of Bernie Ecclestone, F1 was a popular sport but confined mainly to European audiences. Now, with Liberty Media taking over F1, the sport has tapped into the goldmine of sports marketing – America.

However, with this upturn in fortunes, F1 has now become a very inaccessible market for newcomers. With how hefty the valuations have become, it is virtually impossible for anyone to buy a team on the grid, let alone start as a fresh entrant.

For 2026, the only new team on the grid is Audi. The German automobile giants will be buying out the existing Sauber team and rebranding it into a works outfit. There have been offers for an 11th team on the grid as well – most notably from Andretti. But the sport along with all the ten teams have firmly shut that door for now.