CJ Stroud Stuns Fans With His Cover Athlete Announcement After OROY Season

Aniket Srivastava
Published

Mar 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; NFL player CJ Stroud attends the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

One player who truly won the hearts of all the NFL fans and critics in the 2023 season is Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud. The team’s surprising entry into last season’s playoff made CJ Stroud a major name in the NFL world. He not only won the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award but has now also earned his spot as a cover athlete for a mobile game.

The Texans quarterback stunned his fans after he announced that he would grace the cover of the famous mobile game NFL 2K Playmakers. It is a free-to-play card battler mobile game that allows users to collect hundreds of cards from which they can build the strongest rosters for offense, defense, and special teams.

It’s a major win for the 22-year-old QB, who has only played one NFL season. Stroud’s fans rejoiced at the news. While some thought he should also be featured on the popular NFL Madden game cover, others praised his game promotion skills, which have boosted its downloads.

NFL 2K Playmakers were recently launched in April and already has 50,000 plus downloads in the Google Play Store. Moreover, the players who will download and create an account before May 7, 2024, will get a special launch bundle that will also include CJ Stroud‘s Player Card, as per Sports Video.

CJ Stroud’s Impact on the Houston Texans

CJ Stroud’s recent achievements have proved that he has already become the face of the league. In the last three seasons prior to 2023, the Texans were among the weakest teams in the league and managed to win just 11 games in three seasons. However, after they drafted Stroud as the 2nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and trusted him to be the starting QB of the team, he did not disappoint.

The Houston Texans finished first in the AFC South with a 10-7 record and made it to the Divisional Round. Despite a tough 34-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, they earned respect from football fans everywhere. CJ Stroud performed exceptionally well in pressured circumstances and threw for 4108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions in the 15 games he started last season, as per Pro Football Reference.

The Texans have proven themselves and are gearing up again to battle against the opposing NFL teams in the upcoming 2024 season under the promising leadership of CJ Stroud.

