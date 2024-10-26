F1 Expert Believes George Russell Will Face More Scrutiny Than Rookie Kimi Antonelli in 2025

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver George Russell (63) of the United Kingdom speaks at the Fan Forum with a photo of himself and future teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli before the Sprint Race of the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix on October 19, 2024, at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. Credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The only time when a Formula 1 driver is comparatively under less pressure and faces less scrutiny is during their rookie season. However, Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s rookie season for Mercedes in 2025 will be under close watch as he is replacing Lewis Hamilton. Although Antonelli has big shoes to fill, F1 pundit Tim Hauraney believes that George Russell will most likely face much more scrutiny than the Italian.

F1 drivers are constantly scrutinized both by the media and the fans for several reasons. Whether it’s the pressure of expectations, the pressure of contributing to the team, or just simply how they fit in within the dynamics of the team (their role as a leader or that of a support driver).

With Antonelli joining the team, Russell will assume the role of the team leader at Mercedes in 2025 as he is the more senior driver. However, that is exactly why Tim believes that Russell will be under a lot more pressure because if next year’s Silver Arrow is anywhere near capable of winning the championship, the Briton will be expected to deliver.

Keeping a close eye Lewis was among the first to inspect his Mercedes after Kimi Antonelli hit debris in FP1 #F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/hOWxa4kEk5 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 25, 2024

“I think Kimi Antonelli is going to be okay [at Mercedes]. I think it’s probably George who’s probably more under fire there than Kimi Antonelli will be next season,” Tim said while discussing the grid for next year.

Russell has everything to lose in 2025 because if Antonelli doesn’t perform, it’ll be like no one expected him to do so in his rookie year. However, if Antonelli is on par with Russell or even starts beating him, the Briton’s position as the team leader will come into question.

The dilemma for Mercedes going into 2026

While Russell will be under pressure to deliver results, the opposite is true for Antonelli, who as a rookie driver, will get away with a lot more even if the W16 turns out a championship contender next season. The situation for Russell at Mercedes has already been under the spotlight, especially considering what the team would do if Max Verstappen, who Toto Wolff is fond of, does want to join the team at the start of the new regulation in 2026.

| JUST IN: Max Verstappen and his team will meet with Mercedes after the Miami GP to negotiate his possible signing in 2025. Mercedes are willing to offer him 150 million euros, an ambassador contract and they could even bring in Helmut Marko. [@SoyMotor] pic.twitter.com/piiEwSJ19t — F1_MercHub (@MercedesF1_Hub) April 26, 2024

This is why the outcome of the 2025 season could prove to be a career-defining season for both Russell and Antonelli in terms of loyalty from the team, the support of the Mercedes fanbase, and potentially even how long their career would last in the sport.

What’s even more interesting is that former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas has shown interest in potentially returning to the team in the role of a reserve driver in 2025 (hoping to get a racing seat in the future) if he can’t manage to strike a deal with his current team, Sauber.