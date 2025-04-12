“You in School?”: George Russell Left in Disbelief as Kimi Antonelli Tries to Hire Him as Math Tutor

Andrea Kimi Antonelli is making big waves in F1, and out of all six rookies in 2025, he has arguably had the most impressive start. At the same time, it’s also important to remember that he is just 18 years old, which means he’s technically not out of school yet.

Antonelli is poised to have a successful F1 career but doesn’t want to compromise on his education. “I’ve been doing so many years of school, and it would be a shame to just quit on the last year of school, and also my Mum really cares about it, so I will do it for her as well,” he said on The Fast and the Curious podcast.

Still, seeing an F1 star—one who reportedly makes $3 million a year—immerse himself in formal education can be surprising, as evidenced by George Russell’s recent reaction.

Russell and Antonelli have been teammates for four race weekends now, which means they’ve gotten familiar with each other. But during a recent fan segment, it became apparent that Russell forgot about Antonelli still being a school student.

The Italian driver spotted a fan holding a banner offering him math tutoring. It was fitting, as math is a subject Antonelli struggles with, and he turned to Russell to ask if he was any good at it. He then sought lessons from the 27-year-old ahead of his final exams.

Russell, however, looked perplexed. “Your final WHAT exam? You still in school?” the Mercedes driver asked.

On the track, the two may be competitors. But considering they will spend a lot of time together as Mercedes teammates, Russell could surely give Antonelli a hand at becoming better at the subject he dreads.

Maths homework help, secured ✅ A fun time at the Bahrain Fan Forum pic.twitter.com/2OEokIbGjd — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 12, 2025

What Antonelli is attempting is undoubtedly impressive. With 24 races on the calendar and a jam-packed schedule, which also involves media activities, juggling work and school isn’t easy.

So it’s understandable why he’s struggling with math, which isn’t an easy subject to tackle for most.

Why Antonelli hates math

As an F1 driver, Antonelli deals with numbers almost every day—data, strategy calls, lap times—the Bologna-born racer constantly works with all kinds of figures. So by the time he opens his math textbook, he’s had more than enough.

“You see numbers, and then you get to see just letters in math, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, why am I doing this?’ It’s something I have to do, but it’s a really difficult subject,” Antonelli once admitted.

He would much rather study English or Physical Education.

Antonelli is currently preparing for Italy’s maturità diploma—an exam equivalent to the UK’s A-Levels and comparable to the SAT or ACT in the United States.

Can’t help but think we might have had something to do with this https://t.co/iuvQVqyMG2 — Christian Hewgill (@ChrisHewgill) April 12, 2025

His determination to finish school truly sets him apart from many of his peers. With F1 being the pinnacle of motorsport and the competition so intense, it’s not uncommon for drivers to drop out of school to fully focus on their racing careers.

Max Verstappen—whom Antonelli is often compared to due to their young debuts—also left school after being signed by Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls) at just 16.

Antonelli, however, is aiming to conquer both math and F1. Funnily enough, F1 might just be the easier challenge for him.