Yuki Tsunoda’s $27,500 Honda to Lewis Hamilton’s $398,000 Ferrari: What F1 Drivers Drove to F1 75

Formula 1 recently marked its 75th anniversary with a grand event called F1 75. The event showcased each team’s 2025 livery launch along with musical performances by the likes of Tems and Brian Tyler. Needless to say, the O2 Arena was the center of media’s attention. F1 teams made the most of this opportunity to market their road cars.

In what appeared to be a gesture towards sustainability, the drivers carpooled to the venue. Some even had the team principals and their F1 Academy drivers pull up to the red carpet in the most eye-catching rides.

Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar

The Racing Bulls duo carpooled a classic Honda S2000. Tsunoda, being the senior among the two, was behind the steering wheel. The Japanese driver quickly became the center of attention as he performed a couple of drifts for the cameras.

Originally launched in 1999 to mark Honda’s 50-year anniversary, the S2000’s older variants are no longer available at dealerships. However, one can get the S2000 from resale facilities for around $27,000, per CarGurus.

Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson

Keeping up with the carpooling tradition, the Red Bull drivers too made an entry in pairs. Promoting Honda, just like their sister team’s drivers, owing to the engine partnership with the Japanese automaker, Verstappen and Lawson pulled up in a Honda NSX.

Given his love for the road cars and their modifications, Lawson took to the wheel and drove his champion teammate to the arena. Launched in 1991, the first generation of the two-seater saw iterations come out until 2005.

It wasn’t until 2017 that Honda decided to launch the second generation of the NSX, which was discontinued after 2022. The NSX, per Classic.com, is dealt in the resale market for an average price of $96,168.

Jack Doohan and Pierre Gasly

Driving for the prestigious French brand Alpine (Renault), Doohan and Gasly didn’t miss out on the opportunity to promote their constructor’s road cars either. For a change, it was not a gas-guzzling ICE car. Gasly instead drove an Alpine A290, a fully electric hatchback.

The A290 houses a 52kWh battery capable of producing 215 horsepower, per Captain Electro. Despite all the gizmos and the power-packed performance, the A290 hasn’t found many takers, owing to its $48,000 price tag (for the Premiere variant).

George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli

The Mercedes duo were the first to feature a six-digit priced car at the event. Driving an SL 63 S E Performance, Russell was perhaps not too keen on handing over the steering wheel to his rookie teammate who has only recently acquired his driving license.

The SL 63 the Mercedes drivers arrived in had the top dropped down. The $207,000 (per MBZ Thousand Oaks) two-seater features an 8-cylinder-4 liter engine. At 5,500-6,500 rpm, the 2025 Roadster variant is capable of producing 577 hp. Perhaps another reason why Russell chose to be in the driving seat?

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Norris and Piastri were perhaps the only drivers pairing to not arrive together. The reason made a lot more sense when Norris pulled up in a McLaren 750S with team principal Andrea Stella. Piastri, meanwhile, drove team CEO Zak Brown in an Artura. Both supercars featured their 2024 F1 car, MCL38’s livery, to mark the championship win.

Unsurprisingly, this was neither Piastri’s first ride in an Artura nor Norris’ in a 750S. The Artura, a $225,000 speedster, was the first McLaren Piastri got after joining the team in 2023.

Norris, on the other hand, has a number of McLaren supercars in his garage. The 720S, which can cost on average $200,000, is one from the Briton’s $1.5 million (per Autotrader UK) fleet.

Piastri’s Artura houses a powerful engine capable of producing 671 hp. Norris’ 750S, meanwhile, sports a more powerful 750 hp engine, as the name suggests.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

The Ferrari duo chose the priciest ride for their arrival — the Ferrari Purosangue. Leclerc is a big admirer of the $398,000 SUV and owns one. He picked it as his ride for the 2024 Italian GP, where he arrived amidst the protection of the local police.

The Purosangue brought to the arena not just Hamilton and Leclerc, but also Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur. The trio were chauffeured to the arena with both drivers sitting in the back, while the team boss took a seat in the front.

Purosangue, Ferrari’s first four-door SUV, features a 715 horsepower 6.5L naturally-aspirated V12 engine. That much horsepower is enough for it to go 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds. The Purosangue has a top speed of 193 mph, which may not be a lot for a Ferrari but certainly is impressive, given that it is an SUV.