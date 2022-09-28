10 GP winner Valtteri Bottas compares Ferrari engines to former team Mercedes’s

Alfa Romeo F1 driver Valtteri Bottas compares his two cars and states he is enjoying the Ferrari Power units more than the Mercedes.

Valtteri Bottas joined Alfa Romeo in 2022 after 5 seasons with Mercedes. The Finn replaced Nico Rosberg who retired after winning the title in 2016.

He achieved 10 race victories and 67 podiums during his time at Silver Arrows. But he was only given the chance to be the ‘No.2’ driver.

Mercedes dominated with Lewis Hamilton and Bottas was usually left to fight for odd podiums. In 2022 he was replaced by George Russell. He joined the Italian team with a Fresh start to his F1 career.

Until the 2022 season, Bottas has only driven Mercedes power cars. He debuted in 2013 with Williams and achieved all his wins with a Mercedes engine.

So the Finn was asked how it felt driving a Ferrari Power unit car. And Bottas replied, “If I would compare the power to last year’s engine. It feels very similar in terms of the level of power.”

He adds, “Last year, there were issues with reliability. I think I had eight engines last year. Now I’m up to six this year. So it could be close!”

But the Finn says there are certain pros with a Ferrari PU. He added, “The driveability with Ferrari is really smooth. I think that was the biggest difference, the driveability I felt was improved with Ferrari.”

Valtteri Bottas compares Mercedes and Ferrari powerunits

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed the most successful years so far in his F1 journey with Mercedes. He was a key figure in 5 of their 8 consecutive Constuctors championship wins between 2017 and 2021.

But Bottas is now enjoying the midfield battle in Alfa Romeo. He has taken the role of a lead driver and his experience has helped Alfa.

Ferrari has made great progress in terms of its performance. They are the fastest cars in the 2022 grids and most of the credit goes to their Power units. The cars are incredibly fast on straight as well as corners.

It took time for the Finn to adjust to his new role. But so far Bottas says he has preferred the Ferrari-powered cars where he can enjoy more of the racing aspect.

He said, “It feels like, with the Ferrari power unit, more things are done manually from the driver. Versus at Mercedes where there were many more automatic modes, like attacking or defending.”

He said, “But on the Ferrari side, at least here there have been more manual management. More responsibility to the driver. I don’t mind it. It’s nice to manage the battery and stuff.”

