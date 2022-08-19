“I don’t think I’ve peaked yet as a driver”– 10 Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas doesn’t think he is yet to touch his best time in F1

10 Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas doesn’t think he has yet to reach his peak in F1 despite crossing his spell with the greatest side.

Valtteri Bottas, in 2022 got to enter a new team, Alfa Romeo. Surely, the Swiss team is no match to his previous team Mercedes, but he is indeed the leading man there while being paired with rookie Guanyu Zhou.

Thus, Bottas admits that as a driver, he has more to offer his team. Getting to comparatively a weaker side, Bottas doesn’t think he has touched his peak yet.

“That is quite hard to measure because obviously everything is new this year,” Bottas quoted by The Race. “But in terms of how I feel in the car, I feel really comfortable.

“I don’t think I’ve peaked yet as a driver. I think it’s individual, and for me, it’s not yet, so I’m still learning. That’s the beauty of the sport if you still want to learn.

“I guess it also depends on the atmosphere and the surroundings and everything. For me, it works. And I really like this car and being able to really also set it up how I want. So that’s nice.”

Will Valtteri Bottas get another shot at the top?

Bottas had a spell of five years with arguably the greatest F1 side ever. That was the only time he was closest to getting a championship shot in his career. Alas, he was pitted against Lewis Hamilton, statistically the greatest F1 driver ever.

The competition against Hamilton made Bottas even go in a very dark place, as admitted by the Finn. He even confessed that after failing to win the 2018 championship, he even felt like leaving F1.

Indeed, Bottas had the privilege to represent Mercedes, an opportunity for which any F1 driver would kill. However, it also came with massive sacrifices of his own ambitions in order to be the ideal teammate.

