10 Years After Winning 4-Championship Titles, Sebastian Vettel to Join Red Bull for Their Iconic Celebration

10 years back from now, Sebastian Vettel won his fourth consecutive championship with Red Bull as F1 moved towards new regulations. Fast forward to now, Red Bull are at the top yet again, dominating the sport – this time with Max Verstappen at the helm. Now, Sebastian Vettel can become a part of Red Bull’s championship celebration as they are predicted to win the constructor’s championship at Japan.

Vettel has played a huge part in the history of Red Bull. It was through his excellence that Red Bull made their mark on the sport as a multiple time championship winning team and not just any other random team. Despite moving away from the team in 2015, following his retirement, he has remained in contact with the Milton Keynes outfit.

Vettel recently became the talk of the paddock as Verstappen beat his record of having the most number of consecutive race wins. The German had held the record for almost 10 years after setting it in 2013. However, Verstappen has been absolutely sublime this year, and after breaking Vettel’s record, he might have the four time World Championship in company during the team’s championship celebration.

Sebastian Vettel will be present in the paddock at Suzuka

With Red Bull absolutely dominating the grid year, it is expected that they would wrap up the constructor’s championship in Japan. To delay them, Mercedes, who are second in the standings, need to score at least two points more than Red Bull in both Singapore and Japan, and with the current state of the both the teams, that seems highly unlikely.

To add to that, as per F1 reporter Silja Rulle, Vettel has confirmed that he will be present in the paddock in Suzuka during the Japanese GP weekend. This means that he can very well be part of the iconic championship celebration if Red Bull manage to clinch the contsructor’s title in Japan.

Red Bull have been a force to reckon with

Red Bull have been extremely dominant this season – a force beyond all expectations. They have managed to win every single race this season, and are aiming to create a new record by making through the whole season undefeated.

They are currently top of the table with 583 points, followed by Mercedes with 273 points. The huge gap in points has been a clear evidence of the massive dominance that the team have shown this year.

It is expected that the team will carry on like this at least till the end of 2025 after which new regulations will come in and all the teams will have to start from square one. However, the opposition – Ferrari, Mercedes or even the likes of Aston Martin and Mclaren are desperately trying to close the gap between them and Red Bull.