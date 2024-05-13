Amid Rashee Rice Concern, Former Cowboys DE Compares Kansas City Chiefs WRs to Formula 1 Team

The Kansas City Chiefs’ bid for a historic three-peat dealt with a double blow in the last 60 days. At first, their star wide receiver Rashee Rice was involved in a car crash and later, an alleged assault in May. While the potential suspension of Rice is being debated, they added some top WRs to the team, who could perform as the alternatives this season.

As a result, the signing of Hollywood Brown and the draft selection of Xavier Worthy provided promise to the Chiefs, especially in speed. Interestingly, Cheetah Tyreek Hill, one of the fastest in the league, was once a vital cog in the Chiefs’ kingdom. And Xavier Worthy’s presence has brought back similar memories amongst the fans and the experts.

Resonating with this thought, former Cowboys star Marcus “Swagu” Spears made an interesting remark on the new offense. Spears compared the Chiefs WRs with an F1 team, for its rapid movements and power. He predicted the team could orchestrate a similar result in the NFL, like the last two seasons.

“The Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and Travis Kelce still there as the star worth when they got to have it, in those particular situations, is going to add a Formula 1 Racing Team on the edges at wide receiver. I will be telling, they probably be knocking at the door of competing in the last game of the season,” the former DE said on the sidelines of the NFL on ESPN show.

Amid the Chiefs WR hype, teams like the Dolphins have grown as a powerhouse after the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. This is besides the presence of Tyreek Hill, which entails the need for a proven player like Rashee Rice for the Chiefs.

Determined Chiefs Ready To Face Rashee Rice’s Potential Suspension

After reports of Rashee Rice’s car crash emerged in April, the Chiefs’ front office tried hard to ensure their WR room had alternative options. Moreover, the extension of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce meant they had the core of a strong offense. These moves helped the Chiefs gain the trust of the fans and experts that Rice’s potential absence would not affect their Super Bowl hopes.

As a result, some NFL experts shared alternative strategies to fill the void by Rice. According to NFL on ESPN host Mina Kimes, the Chiefs could deploy a Tight End-heavy plan if the WR issue persists this season. As per Kimes, it is a traditional move by the Chiefs which has worked in the past.

“With all the uncertainty with Rashee Rice’s potential suspension, even if Rice doesn’t play or even if they don’t sign Zay Jones, I still think this offense will be fine, not just because of what we saw last year, but I expect them to roll out two or three tight ends,” she added.

Even though the alternate TE option is available, the Chiefs are likely to go with Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy in the initial season. Once Rashee Rice is available, it would open the door to healthy competition between the WRs. The presence of three solid WRs is a welcome boost as they eye the Super Bowl.