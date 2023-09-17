10 Years Before $600,000,000 F1 Bid, Andretti Had Dreams of “A Blue Ferrari Overtaking a Red Ferrari”

Andretti Autosport has been going through a tough phase in their bid to become the latest team on the grid in F1. Despite going through a difficult journey, the team is making steady strides in realizing their dream. However, this isn’t the first time they have attempted to become a part of Formula 1 as ten years ago, ‘The Namibian‘ reported that they wanted to enter the sport as a ‘customer team.’

Among the myriad of problems that Andretti has to deal with, the biggest issue is the money aspect, both in the short and the long term. The F1 teams have tripled the entry fees for newer teams, making it almost impossible for any outfit to be able to afford to enter the sport and sustain. Andretti has since partnered up with General Motors to not only share the skyrocketing cost but to also bring the famous Cadillac name to F1.

Andretti Autosport wanted to be a customer team in F1

Ten years before making a massive $600,000,000 bid to become the 11th team on the grid, Andretti had an entirely different approach. Mario Andretti’s father was knocking on all doors to make this dream a possibility. In doing so, he also spoke to the then F1 Supremo, Bernie Ecclestone, about the possibility of them buying a car from one of the top manufacturers and vying for the championship.

“It would also be a way for new teams to be a part of Formula One, even if they don’t have their own racing car factories. My son (Michael) would be one of the first who would come in if he could buy a car from one of the top manufacturers. I find the idea of a blue Ferrari overtaking a red Ferrari very interesting.”

The idea Andretti Sr. had a decade ago was not one without any credibility. Some of the sport’s top outfits have been customer teams in the past and have seen days of incredible glory. Not only have they added to the sport’s appeal, but have also given the fans some of the most memorable battles between two drivers. McLaren and Red Bull stand as two of the most prominent examples of customer teams having a successful, yet competitive tenure in F1.

Andretti’s long journey since their attempt to enter F1 in 2013

Being part of the F1 grid has been a dream for Mario Andretti for over a decade. While he once wanted to enter the sport as a customer team, Michael Andretti has grown his net worth to an extent, where he now wants to sport a new team in the paddock and be independent at the same time. There was one more option for the retired racing driver, but that did not work out for him either.

In July this year, Race Fans reported that Andretti held talks with almost every F1 team for a potential buyout so he could become their new owner. However, no one was willing to sell. Even though every team owner would advise Andretti to buy a team if he wanted to be a part of the grid, no one would even listen to a proposal from the American. As a result, the 60-year-old is now in favor of buying an entry ticket to F1 and fielding the 11th team on the grid.