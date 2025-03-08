5 American Drivers That Can Make It to Cadillac F1 Team

After more than a year’s tug of war, F1 finally gave Cadillac the approval in November to join the grid in 2026. After that initial approval, Formula One Management (FOM) granted the final approval — that confirms its entry as an 11th team to the F1 grid for next season — to the American outfit on March 7, 2025.

Cadillac used this five-month period of waiting to make some crucial hirings. Among those is former Marussia Sporting Director Graeme Lowdon, who will join them as the team principal. Working closely with him is Russ O’Blenes who will work as the CEO of TWG GM Performance Power Units.

Cadillac are yet to finalize their driver lineup, though. Despite no official word, there is no doubt that the team is keen on onboarding an American driver along with an experienced campaigner. Unfortunately, there aren’t many options for them to choose from.

Colton Herta

Herta’s name almost became synonymous with Cadillac ever since Mario and Michael Andretti were at the forefront of the F1 project and floated it under their family name. It was no secret how highly they rated the IndyCar star.

Michael Andretti even slammed the FIA for a system that put IndyCar drivers at a disadvantage in the superlicense points system.

Colton Herta was asked about trying to get his super license this season and if there was any pressure to getting it. IE potential to race for Cadillac GM in F1: “I didn’t even know what the math was to get a super license. If it happens it happens, great, then i’ll have a… — Tim Hauraney (@timhauraney) January 14, 2025

Unfortunately, Herta still does not have a superlicense even after finishing the 2024 season as the runner-up. The Californian, however, has a good chance of acquiring one before the start of the 2026 F1 season by finishing fourth or higher in the 2025 IndyCar season.

Josef Newgarden

It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that Newgarden has served as the face of IndyCar in recent years. A two-time IndyCar Series champion, with as many Indy 500 wins to his name, Newgarden is undoubtedly one of the most successful drivers on the current grid.

One factor that makes him a favorite to join Cadillac is the superlicense. Newgarden possesses one and has also expressed his interest in racing in F1 in the past. Sadly, that interest waned over the years. At 34, it is tough to say if Newgarden would be interested in rekindling that passion for F1.

Logan Sargeant

Sargeant joining Williams in 2023 marked the end of an eight-year wait for an American driver on the F1 grid. The Fort Lauderdale-born driver arrived with an impressive record in F2 and F3. However, his F1 stint turned out anything but successful. Sargeant struggled to find his feet in 2023 at Williams but retained his seat for another season.

The bad run continued in his sophomore year as Sargeant built a reputation for crashing too often. Resultantly, team boss James Vowles decided to axe the 24-year-old mid-season in favor of Williams academy driver, Franco Colapinto.

bring back logan sargeant we need to have the most american team possible on the grid next year https://t.co/PabpPWxk4a — caroline ⚧️ (@transgirlfiend) March 7, 2025

Cadillac’s entry could mark Sargeant’s return to the F1 grid after a break of a year and a half. Sargeant continues to hold a superlicense, which makes him eligible to race in the premier class. The question is whether Cadillac would want to hire him despite his underwhelming record.

Alexander Rossi

The American driver to race in F1 before Sargeant, Rossi never got his fair share of chances to prove his talent. The Californian served Caterham as a test driver for three years and Marussia for one. Rossi raced for Manor Marussia for five races in 2015 and took up the reserve driver role the next year.

23 year old American Alexander Rossi stepped up from GP2 to make his Grand Prix debut with Manor Marussia. Rossi finishing 14th. Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, 20 September 2015. © Motorsport Images #F1 pic.twitter.com/3KeKtXhybn — Formula 1 Through the Years (@Formula1_OTD) September 20, 2024

In IndyCar, Rossi drove for Andretti for seven seasons before making the switch to Arrow McLaren. Given that Mario Andretti will remain with Cadillac in a non-executive advisory role, Rossi could make a comeback in F1. As far as the superlicense goes, he continues to possess one.

Ricky Taylor

Another superlicense holder, Taylor could be the most far-fetched pick in this list. The UK-born American has earned his recognition through his exploits in IMSA. Taylor may be an endurance racer but is well known in the Cadillac and Andretti fold.

He also holds experience racing in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) in the LMP2 category. At 35, he might as well give F1 a chance and add a feather to his cap that boasts a diverse racing discipline portfolio.