Report States Formula 1 Asked General Motors to Leave Andretti’s $200,000,000 Bid and Ally With Some Other Entity

It has been weeks since the FIA finally approved Andretti’s bid to enter F1 in 2025, with FOM’s approval remaining the only hurdle left now. However, that hurdle is proving too tough for Andretti to overcome as F1 hasn’t really been too welcoming towards the American outfit. So much so that, as per a recent report by Associated Press, F1 allegedly asked General Motors, the partners of Andretti, if they would want to tie up with some other teams.

In their long, drawn-out bid to enter F1, Andretti had brought General Motors along with them. The latter tied up with Andretti as their engine and manufacture partner via the Cadillac brand.

With how things look right now, both the FOM as well as the F1 teams aren’t really happy with Andretti trying to join their exclusive club. But they seem to be okay with General Motors joining them.

Things seem to be getting personal between the FOM and Andretti

As per a recent report by the Associated Press, F1 rejecting Andretti’s advances seems to be quite personal now. And F1 going ahead and asking General Motors to partner up with some other teams only backs up that claim.

The report stated, “Andretti can make a case that keeping him out of F1 is indeed personal: Three different people with direct knowledge of the conversations confirmed to AP that F1 asked General Motors if it would partner with someone other than Andretti.”

If this is truly the case, then getting permission to be on the grid might be a long shot for Andretti. And the American team might fail to make their place in F1 even after getting permission from the FIA.

The FIA has been extremely welcoming to Andretti Motors

While the FOM seems to be hostile towards Andretti, the FIA and President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem are quite the opposite. Ben Sulayem has always been vocal about his support for Andretti’s bid to join F1.

After approving their application, Ben Sulayem explained that F1 should accept the expansion of the sport. He said, “The FIA should be asking, begging, OEMs (car manufacturers) to come in. We should not just say no to them,”

However, the Liberty Media-owned FOM is an independent body, and the reality is that Andretti still needs validation from them. If things keep going south between the two parties, things could even move on to a legal battle.