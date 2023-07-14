$100,000,000 Ferrari Offer Not Holding Lewis Hamilton Back, ‘Shit’ Mercedes Car Is: “He Doesn’t Need to Be Paid More”

The future of Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes continues to be uncertain as he is yet to sign a contract extension. Despite the fact that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has stated on several occasions that the parties are edging closer to an agreement, it seems that there is some significant hurdle. According to rumors, the Briton has not signed an agreement yet because he is not confident that Mercedes can deliver him a car to fight for the world championship. And as the speculations continue to grow around the 38-year-old’s future, there are rumors that he could also move to Ferrari, who are offering him a whopping $100,000,000.

Advertisement

While it remains unclear what is holding the two parties back from signing an extension, Hamilton has always publicly stated that it is only a matter of time before he agrees on a new deal with Mercedes. Moreover, Wolff also stated in a recent interview that it is the responsibility of his team to deliver the Briton a car that can help him win a record eighth championship. Hence, until the two parties reach an agreement, it is fair to say that the rumors will only intensify.

Lewis Hamilton is desperate to win another championship

In the latest episode of the Lift The Lid podcast, Billy Monger and Johnny Herbert discussed whether Lewis Hamilton will stay at Mercedes or seek a move elsewhere. When asked the same, Monger and Herbert said they would want to see the 38-year-old seek a “risky move” to Ferrari.

Advertisement

They believe that this would be the right move for Hamilton as Ferrari have “all the ingredients.” However, the contrary opinion that emerged on the podcast is that some believe that Hamilton could be tempted to move to the Prancing Horse as they pay better.

It seems that the onus is now on Mercedes to meet Hamilton’s needs. It just remains uncertain whether Hamilton is looking for more money or he just wants a car that can fight for the world championship as he continues his hunt for a record eighth title.

Wolff claims Hamilton does not care about money

With rumors emerging that Lewis Hamilton wants more money and that a move to Ferrari could tempt him because of the whopping $100,000,000 paycheck they are offering, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has broken his silence on the same.

In a conversation with motorsport.com, the Austrian has stated that it is not about the money that is preventing Hamilton from signing a contract extension but because of the uncertain future. Since Mercedes has fallen so behind Red Bull in terms of car development, it seems that they, too, are unsure whether they can catch up to the Milton Keynes outfit.

Advertisement

Despite all of this, Wolff is confident that Hamilton will sign a new contract with them because he believes that his side “owe” the Briton an eighth world championship. Considering all the rumors and the talks that have taken place recently, it seems that records are on Hamilton’s mind.

And that the only thing that will convince him to sign an extension deal with Mercedes is if they can provide a car that is capable of fighting for the world championship next season.