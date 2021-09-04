“105 minutes for what is a fairly substantial rebuild for the Scuderia”– Ferrari has only this much time to bring Carlos Sainz’s broken Ferrari into qualifying

“105 minutes for what is a fairly substantial rebuild for the Scuderia”– Ferrari under strict deadline to recover Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari.

In the FP3, Carlos Sainz’s car had a big crash at Zandvoort, which leaves Ferrari’s garage with a mammoth task to repair the car within 105 minutes, from when the car returned to the pitlane to the qualifying.

F1 Journalist Will Buxton wrote on Twitter that Ferrari’s crew has a substantial task and limited time to solve the issue. If not done in time, the Spaniard will have to start the race on Sunday from the end of the grid.

Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari has only this moment entered the pitlane. 105 minutes for what is a fairly substantial rebuild for the scuderia. — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) September 4, 2021

“Sorry guys, I don’t know what happened,” said Sainz after hitting the Turn 3 barrier and causing a red flag in the final practice session. The green light was given with only 29 minutes remaining in the session.

Quite a bit of damage to Sainz’s Ferrari. Front and rear impact with the barrier.#F1 // #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/LokHc65l6L — Motorsport Week (@MotorsportWeek) September 4, 2021

Zandvoort a punishing circuit

Sainz was not the only one who had his moment of discomfort on the track; on Friday, Esteban Ocon and Nikita Mazepin were seen struggling in the gravel.

This nasty impact at Turn 3 brought an abrupt end to Carlos Sainz’s FP3 It just goes to show how tricky Zandvoort can be! Thankfully he was okay to get out of his car right away#DutchGP 🇳🇱 #F1 pic.twitter.com/3ONNMhUzHv — Formula 1 (@F1) September 4, 2021

And in Fp3, even Sebastian Vettel had his major hiccup, which almost crashed him into the barriers, but he handled his situation at the right time.

So, Zandvoort does seem like a track with its own mysteries, with Nicholas Latifi even claiming that the circuit is so challenging that it is difficult to even look in the car mirror.