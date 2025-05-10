“That Is NOT a Coincidence”: Fans React as Carlos Sainz’s Girlfriend Rebecca and Ex Isa’s Paths Cross

Carlos Sainz is one of the most followed F1 drivers on social media, with over 11 million followers. So, it’s no surprise that his girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, and his ex, Isa Hernandez, are almost always under the community’s spotlight. Their online activities are closely followed, and recently, they did something that a section of fans simply couldn’t believe.

Sainz and Hernandez broke up in 2023 with rumors of the former Ferrari driver cheating on her, after which he began dating Donaldson, who is also a popular model. Hernandez, too, moved on and started dating Santiago Isla, the son of Inditex CEO Pablo Isla. They made their relationship official during a wedding they attended together in Asturias.

Still, it seems that Hernandez’s social media presence continues to attract the attention of F1’s gossip-hungry fanbase.

Recently, Hernandez posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Bits and bobs”, and it raised several eyebrows. Why? Because Donaldson followed suit.

It’s highly unlikely that Sainz’s current partner is in touch with his ex—let alone coordinating Instagram posts with her. So, it was likely just a coincidence—one that some fans were reluctant to believe.

What made this coincidence even more intriguing was that both women struck similar poses in their respective posts.

The Instagram handle @f1gossippofficial was one of the first to notice the similarity. They shared side-by-side screenshots of Donaldson and Hernandez’s latest posts with the caption: “And Carlos Sainz’s ex and current girlfriend, who in less than 48 hours decided to post a carousel of photos using the same caption in the post.”

Most people were unwilling to read too much into the posts. “Idk man, that’s pretty common slang and was on a lot of people’s ‘caption ideas’. It must be a coincidence,” one user commented under the post.

However, some fans believe it’s too eerie of a similarity to ignore. “That is NOT a coincidence, please,” another wrote.

For those wondering about the timing, Hernandez posted her pictures first, followed by Donaldson a few hours later.

So, did the Scottish model see Sainz’s ex’s post before uploading her own? We’ll likely never know.

Sainz and Donaldson are rumored to have started dating in the summer of 2023, though they only confirmed their relationship publicly during the 2024 Australian GP weekend.

With nearly two years together, there have even been whispers of marriage—although the Williams driver hasn’t confirmed anything just yet.