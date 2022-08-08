$108 Million F1 event track will now feature in new Call of Duty game

Singapore F1 track will not only return to the F1 calendar in 2022 but also make an entry into the new Call of Duty game as a playable map.

In recent years, F1 has seen steady growth in popularity around the globe following Netflix’s docu-series on the sport titled ‘Drive to Survive.’

The sport has also welcomed the initiative from many Hollywood stars to produce films on F1 following the increasing number of audiences. According to reports, F1’s revenue in the 2022 Q2 has seen massive growth with $744 Million.

F1 has also gained popularity on its Esports platform with more gamers signing into the yearly game releases from Codemasters and EA.

Going forward the sport will not only make a return to the F1 calendar after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic; but also feature as a playable map in the new Call of Duty game.

Call of Duty developers Infinity Ward announced that the Singapore track will be a playable six vs six-player map in its next game Modern Warfare 2.

The full game is set to release on 28 October on Playstation, Xbox and PC. But a beta version will be available to gamers on all platforms from 24-26 September.

F1 star Lewis Hamilton as a non-playable character in Call of Duty

Furthermore, this is not the first time that F1 has collaborated with Call of Duty. Earlier, seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton had featured as a non-playable character in 2016’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

Moreover, at the Valencia GP in 2013 and 2014, three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo ran special helmet designs for Call of Duty: Ghosts and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

We understand that, with our agreement, @infinityward have announced they designed a Grand Prix map as a part of the #MWII Beta. This is right, and the map will be playable for the 2022 Beta. We will be playing on Grand Prix in #MWII this year. pic.twitter.com/8kbaSEkChU — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 7, 2022

As of the current collaboration, a video teaser released by Call of Duty revealed that the map will cover parts of Marina Bay’s pitlane and paddock complex.

No F1 branding is seen in the entire clip suggesting that no partnership has been made with the series.

