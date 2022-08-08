F1

$108 Million F1 event track will now feature in new Call of Duty game

$108 Million F1 event track will now feature in new Call of Duty game
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
Aaron Rodgers claims victory over $4.18 billion franchise turned the Packers season around and made them contenders
Next Article
$200 million worth Kevin Durant channels inner LeBron James by insulting NBA troll’s ‘sh*tty car and internet’
F1 Latest News
$108 Million F1 event track will now feature in new Call of Duty game
$108 Million F1 event track will now feature in new Call of Duty game

Singapore F1 track will not only return to the F1 calendar in 2022 but also…