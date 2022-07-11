“$130,000 for Verstappen’s special Austrian helmet highest bid” – Get a chance to meet Red Bull’s Max Verstappen during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s special helmet worn during the Austrian Grand Prix is up for public auction for a very noble cause. Reigning World Champion Max Verstappen finished second at the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix. Moreover, there was a close battle between Charles Leclerc and Verstappen which the people enjoyed.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing teamed up with Wings for Life Foundation for a very special charity campaign. Through this campaign, they will race money for precious donations.

The Dutch fans had a good weekend altogether watching their number one driver take the podium. Now, they can also take memorabilia with them home.

Max Verstappen’s special helmet up for public auction

Max Verstappen is donating his Rolex Grosser Preis von Österreich worn helmet for a very noble cause. The special edition helmet daunts the colours blue and white.

The helmet is on public auction and all the proceeds will go to the Wings For Life Foundation. It is a research foundation that aims to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

Anita Gerhardter, CEO of Wings for Life stated: “On behalf of our SCI research community and the team behind Wings for Life, I want to deeply thank Max for providing this amazing auction item.”

To support Wings For Life, I’m auctioning off my Austrian GP 2022 helmet and will personally hand it over to the lucky winner Fancy this? Then place your bids and make it happen 👉 https://t.co/IRiPsxevkb pic.twitter.com/12y4Edy0PG — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 8, 2022

The highest Bidder meets Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The auction bidding has already begun during the time of writing. The highest bid as of now is from RadoslavR of a whopping $133,000.

The highest bidder is set to meet Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the end of the season with two VIP paddock passes. The Dutch driver stated: “ Wings for Life is an incredible charity trying to find the cure for spinal cord injuries. I hope that we can raise awareness and vital funds for its research”

This particular public auction ends on September 4, 2022, on the day of the Dutch Grand Prix at the Circuit Zandvoort. Verstappen will also be hoping for a winning showcase at his home Grand Prix.

It was really nice to drive in this atmosphere. Thank you Orange Army, it’s really great seeing so many of you coming to the Red Bull Ring this weekend! 👌#AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/gaZYMg2IXh — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 10, 2022

