F1

“I hope Netherlands finishes in front of England” – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez predict the 2022 World Cup winner

"I hope Netherlands finishes in front of England" - Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez predict the 2022 World Cup winner
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
Billionaire Michael Jordan hilariously jammed a new pair of Air Jordans into 12-year-old Chris Collins' chest
Next Article
India vs World 11 match 2022: India vs Rest of the World match details, date, time and venue
F1 Latest News
Kimi Raikkonen racked up $2637 bill in strip club with his pants down before McLaren car launch
Kimi Raikkonen racked up $2637 bill in strip club with his pants down before McLaren car launch

Kimi Raikkonen was caught having fun at a strip club days before the 2005 McLaren…