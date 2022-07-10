“I hope Netherlands finishes in front of England” – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez predict the 2022 World Cup winner

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez predict the winners of the 2022 World Cup taking place in Qatar later this year.

World Cup fever is right around the corner and even the Formula One drivers have a different prediction of winners. The Footballing spectacle is a joy to behold as one of the biggest events on the planet.

The 2018 World Cup final between France and Croatia had an estimated viewership of over a billion viewers. Much to Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon’s delight, their country lifted the World Cup.

Moreover, coming November, the F1 drivers will separate out possibly supporting their own nations. The Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are one of the best teammates on the racetrack and have matching interests.

However, as soon as they were asked about their World Cup winner predictions, both of them had other ideas.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s World Cup Winner prediction

Max Verstappen born and brought up in the Netherlands is supporting the team thick and thin. He assured the host of the game that his home country is winning the World Cup 2022.

The Dutch National Football Team (Oranje) will be heavily relying on their star players like Virgil Van Dijk and Memphis Depay. Talking about the tournament, Verstappen stated: “You have to have a positive attitude going into the tournaments. I hope they believe as well or what’s the point of playing.”

Sergio Perez on the other hand had a realistic response to the favourites. He hopes that Mexico goes as far in the tournament as possible but predicts Brazil or France as the favourites to win the World Cup.

The Mexican driver joked that Verstappen should be supporting Brazil as Kelly Piquet is a Brazilian. The 2021 World Champion added that England had their best squad in Euro 2020 and will not be winning the prestigious cup,

