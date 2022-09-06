“Sebastian Vettel for sure”: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz feels 4-time World Champion will be best team principal in F1

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz feel that Sebastian Vettel would be the best team principal among all drivers in F1 today.

Vettel is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. Sadly, he will bring his career to an end after the culmination of the 2022 campaign and will leave behind a huge hole in the community.

Other than his driving, Vettel has also gone on to become a huge personality because of his efforts in speaking against issues that plague society. He has repeatedly been outspoken on matters such as racism, climate change, and LGBTQ+ rights.

BREAKING: Sebastian Vettel has announced he will retire from F1 at the end of the 2022 season 4 world titles

53 race wins

122 podiums

1 phenomenal career#ThankYouSeb pic.twitter.com/K8BVXI6IAx — Formula 1 (@F1) July 28, 2022

In a recent interview, a reporter asked the Ferrari drivers who they think the best team boss would be out of all current drivers in F1. Without an ounce of hesitation, both Leclerc and Sainz agreed that Vettel would undoubtedly be the best option.

Sainz was the first to say Vettel’s name. Leclerc then followed up with, “Oh I was thinking the same.”

Sebastian Vettel to be F1 team principal in the future?

A team principal is someone who is in charge of an F1 team’s day-to-day on-track operations. Over the years, Vettel has been heavily praised for being a great leader and human being at the same time. A lot of fans have also labeled him as someone who would be a great president of the FIA.

The 35-year-old spent most of this career with Red Bull, with whom he won four World Titles. In 2015, he left for Ferrari in a move that people saw as a match made in heaven. The Maranello based outfit had not won a Title since 2008 and Vettel’s arrival gave hope to the Tifosi.

Q: Which driver would make the best team boss in the future? Sainz: Sebastian [Vettel]… Leclerc: Oh, I was thinking the same. pic.twitter.com/oD9tVtpJJu — sha⁵⁵ (@sainzcomfort) September 5, 2022

Vettel ended up winning 14 races with Ferrari but could not pose a real threat to the dominance of Lewis Hamilton or Mercedes. After a disastrous 2020 campaign with the Scuderia, he moved to Aston Martin. With the Silverstone-based team, he has managed just one podium finish in a year and a half but that was largely down to the poor mechanical package at his disposal.

Fans will see Vettel take part in an F1 Grand Prix weekend seven more times before he hangs up his helmet. His future plans are not clear, but it’s safe to say most people won’t mind seeing the German in charge of a Formula 1 team!

