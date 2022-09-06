F1

“Sebastian Vettel for sure”: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz feels 4-time World Champion will be best team principal in F1

"Sebastian Vettel for sure": Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz feels 4-time World Champion will be best team principal in F1
Somin Bhattacharjee

Previous Article
"What a talent the Big Show is": Glenn Maxwell diving catch to dismiss Martin Guptill in Cairns ODI amazes one and all
Next Article
$26 million QB is better than Peyton Manning ever was, claims Ryan Harris
F1 Latest News
"Sebastian Vettel for sure": Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz feels 4-time World Champion will be best team principal in F1
“Sebastian Vettel for sure”: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz feels 4-time World Champion will be best team principal in F1

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz feel that Sebastian Vettel would be the best team principal…