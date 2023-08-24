141LB Daniel Ricciardo Goes Against His Conventions to Ensure Success in Pursuit of Red Bull Seat

Daniel Ricciardo is one of the most carefree personalities on the current grid. His easygoing attitude and the ideology of living his life to the fullest has made him one of the favorite personalities in F1. However, the fun-loving Australian seems to have made some changes in his lifestyle after making his return to F1 recently. As quoted by Autosport, 141Lb Ricciardo revealed that he has been taking care of his body more than he normally does over the summer break.

10 races into the season, it was announced by AlphaTauri that Ricciardo would be taking over Nyck De Vries‘ seat after a series of disappointing performances by the latter. The Honey Badger was back on the grid for the Hungarian GP and the Belgian GP, before F1 stepped into the summer break.

Ricciardo had already stated that making his comeback before the break started was crucial for him. This is because he got the chance to get an understanding of where he was at in terms of fitness and performance. The ex-Red Bull driver planned to use that understanding to work on himself during the break.

Daniel Ricciardo is slowly working towards his goals

Daniel Ricciardo seems to have stuck to his plan and made good use of the summer break. Heading into the Dutch GP, during the press conference on Thursday, Ricciardo revealed how his summer break was quite different than how it normally is for F1 drivers.

Ricciardo said, “I was looking after my body more than I normally would on a summer break.” He also explained that he isn’t taking up unnecessary pressure, but is slowly working towards his goals. When asked by Clarkson what these aforementioned goals were. It is quite evident that the bigger goal for Ricciardo is to prove himself in the AlphaTauri so that he can get a shot at the Red Bull seat.

The Australian joined Red Bull as their reserve driver after a failed stint at McLaren, where he failed to live up to the expectations. Still, he feels no pressure to prove himself, and his only goal is “To be fast!.”

Horner is already impressed with Ricciardo

With how things stand right now, Ricciardo is making progress towards his larger goal. He has already managed to impress Christian Horner by his performances following his sudden return to the grid.

The 8 time Grand Prix winner managed to dominate his teammate Yuki Tsunoda during the Hungarian GP, and had a decent showing during the Belgian GP as well. Horner recently commented that Ricciardo had met all the expectations that he had for him.

This will only motivate Ricciardo further as he chases the second Red Bull seat. However, it will not be as easy as it sounds, because of a plethora of drivers waiting to pounce on the same seat. However, for Ricciardo, his task is clear-cut – beating Tsunoda on a regular basis and proving that he has still got it.