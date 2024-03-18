Max Verstappen Reveals His Top Priority When He Checks Into His Hotel Room

Max Verstappen’s passion for racing is unmatched, whether he is on the track or off it. When the Dutchman is not battling his rivals on different circuits in the real world, he engages in sim racing. The 26-year-old has now opened up on how he ensures to have the perfect set-up whenever he checks into any hotel room.

In a video shared by @maxsredbull on X, Verstappen is heard saying, “When I like get to the room, the first thing I do is like instead of unpacking my bag is actually unpacking my laptop. And making sure that my WI-FI and everything is working really well“.

He added that if he faces any concerns with the WI-FI speed, he makes sure to sort the same with the hotel staff.

Verstappen is indeed an avid sim racer and has taken his passion to new heights recently. Just a day before he won the Saudi Arabian GP, he revealed that he was up all night racing in the virtual world.

The three-time F1 champion is so passionate about sim racing that he also races for Team Redline in official competitions. He takes part in some of the most prestigious sim racing events around the world. Additionally, after his retirement from F1, his main aim is the promote sim racing among younger drivers.

Max Verstappen keen to promote sim racing among younger drivers

Since getting into a sport like Formula 1 via the karting route is so expensive, Max Verstappen believes that younger drivers should opt taking the path of sim racing. The Dutchman has revealed that many would actually be surprised to see how much can drivers use their learnings over sim racing and apply them to real life.

The 26-year-old himself wants to play a role in giving talented drivers a chance. Last year, he revealed that even if sim racing does not help young drivers reach F1, there are many other forms of motorsports in which they can take part.

“That doesn’t mean that I want to take them into Formula 1. But I want to help them progress in racing. There are so many series in motorsport where you can have fun and be successful. And as a professional racing driver, you can also make a living from it. Not just in Formula 1,” he explained (as quoted by si.com).

Other than sim-racing, Verstappen also spends a lot of time playing other games online. FIFA, in particular, seems to be his favorite.