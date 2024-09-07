Aryna Sabalenka Gives Flying Kiss to Kevin Magnussen After F1 Star Assures His Support at WTA Finals

No player is having a better month than Aryna Sabalenka. First, the Belarusian won the Cincinnati Masters 2024. Merely two weeks later, Sabalenka found herself in the finals of the US Open, potentially fighting to win the third Grand Slam of her career. Her long list of achievements continued as the World No.2 also secured qualification for the WTA Finals 2024 in the first week of November. That made F1 star Kevin Magnussen give her a special shoutout on social media.

The Haas driver recorded a video, which was actually shown to Sabalenka and her reaction to it was also captured by the WTA. Magnussen said:

“Hi Aryna, it’s Kevin here. Just wishing you a big congrats for qualifying for the WTA Finals. I am going to be rooting for you and wish you all the best there. It was great having you at the race, earlier this year. See you again soon. All the best.”

As a reaction, Aryna responded with a, “see you” and blew a kiss to the athlete.

From what his comments suggest, the F1 driver did meet Sabalenka during her visit to the Emilio Romagna Grand Prix earlier in the year. A day after suffering a loss in the finals of the Italian Open 2024, Sabalenka and her boyfriend were present at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari to catch the seventh race of the F1 season.

During this visit to the race, Sabalenka was in the paddock and even spent time in Haas’ garage. In the series of photos that she posted on social media, she spent quality time with Magnussen.

Unfortunately, Sabalenka’s presence didn’t have a positive impact on the team. Both drivers – Magnussen and Hulkenberg – finished outside the top 10 positions, resulting in the team being rewarded with no points during that week.

If Magnussen or any other figure from the Haas team does make their way to Riyadh to catch the WTA Finals 2024, the 26-year-old will hope to put up an impressive display – become the ninth different recipient of the title in nine years.