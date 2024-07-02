Esteban Ocon Was Never in Mercedes Seat Contention Despite Toto Wolff Association

Esteban Ocon has had links with Mercedes and their team principal Toto Wolff via their junior program since 2015. Despite this longstanding relationship, the Silver Arrows have never considered signing him for their main team.

BBC’s Andrew Benson recently revealed the same as he said, “Ocon has a management relationship with Mercedes but he has not been under consideration for a drive there for nearly a decade. Mercedes are locked into their path. Either they attract Verstappen, or Andrea Kimi Antonelli will be in the car alongside George Russell next year”.

There were some reports that connected the French driver to the vacant seat at the Brackley outfit. F1 photojournalist Kym Illman reported that Ocon may have signed a deal with Mercedes, possibly as a seat warmer for Kimi Antonelli. However, nothing conclusive came of this claim as the Italian prodigy remains a front-runner for the Silver Arrows.

And it is not just Benson who has mentioned the name of Kimi Antonelli. Several other reports have also suggested that the 17-year-old is most likely next in line to join Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement. With Kimi Antonelli likely headed to Mercedes, it leaves Ocon with very few options.

Is Esteban Ocon to blame for his limited options?

As per Benson, Ocon has the possibility of signing for Haas, Sauber/Audi, or Williams. Since all these three prospective sides are on the lower end of the table, this suggests that the Frenchman will not get to sign a deal with any outfit that is as strong as his current team, Alpine.

Although Alpine have had a difficult start to the 2024 season, they have been showing steady signs of progress in the last few races. All the nine points they have scored so far have come in their last six races.

However, unfortunately for Ocon, he will not be able to play much of a part in Alpine’s resurgence. The team announced earlier this year that they would part ways with the Frenchman at the end of the 2024 campaign.

BREAKING: Alpine have announced that Esteban Ocon will be leaving the team at the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/wUpVF6WsQR — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) June 3, 2024

And Ocon himself is likely to be partially blamed for Alpine taking such a step. For most of his stint at Alpine and even at his former team, Racing Point, many have criticized him for not being a good team player.

Ocon may have put the nail in his own coffin earlier this year after he attempted an ambitious move on Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly during the Monaco Grand Prix that resulted in the end of his race. In the immediate aftermath of this incident, Alpine team principal Bruno Famin threatened the #31 driver that he will take action against him.

A few weeks after Famin made such remarks, Alpine confirmed that Ocon will leave at the end of 2024. Hence, since Ocon seems partially responsible for his exit, he is likely to suffer with the limited options he has available to get a seat in 2025.