$15 Million a year Daniel Ricciardo ready to consider one-year break after getting sacked by McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo says he is ready to consider one year break from Formula 1 following the termination of his contract with the McLaren F1 team.

Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren F1 team came to an agreement to end his contract early by paying him $15 Million.

The Australian driver joined the Woking-based team in the 2021 season with a contract that was set to run until the 2023 season. However, due to Ricciardo’s constantly underwhelming performance, the team has chosen to let him go early.

It was reported that only Ricciardo had the right to call for early termination of the contract. Therefore, the 33-year-old had asked for an initial payout amount of $21 Million. But, according to a report by AP news, the team has paid only $15 Million to the Honey Badger.

Despite being sacked, Ricciardo said that he still wants to race in F1. So far, there has been no update about Ricciardo’s place in the 2023 F1 grid.

Furthermore, an F1 journalist revealed that Ricciardo insisted that after McLaren’s decision he is only interested in racing in F1.

he would even consider a one-year break in anticipation of a place in a rival team. He regrets breaking up with McLaren, but is proud that he did his best – and efforts do not always pay off.

Daniel Ricciardo open to moving to Alpine

With Ricciardo being a free agent and no further confirmation on his it was speculated that he would move back to his old team, Renault(now known as Alpine.)

The 8 GP winner said, “I want to get back to winning, I want to get back to fighting for podiums and wins. That’s what gives me the most happiness.”

Speaking about a move to Alpine, he said, “it’s purely going to be on where I feel I can be the most competitive.”

