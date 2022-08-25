F1

“We had to write $16.7 Million cheque”: Zak Brown regrets not making Daniel Ricciardo contract more watertight

"We had to write $16.7 Million cheque": Zak Brown regrets not making Daniel Ricciardo contract more watertight
Ananya Bangera

Previous Article
Russell Wilson has the Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James mentality according to his $1.5 million teammate
Next Article
"I will blame the captain": Danish Kaneria blames Babar Azam for Shaheen Afridi's knee injury which ruled him out of Asia Cup 2022
F1 Latest News
"We had to write $16.7 Million cheque": Zak Brown regrets not making Daniel Ricciardo contract more watertight
“We had to write $16.7 Million cheque”: Zak Brown regrets not making Daniel Ricciardo contract more watertight

Zak Brown reveals that McLaren has paid Ricciardo ‘a big cheque’ of around $16.7 million…