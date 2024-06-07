2 Teams Threaten to Leave Over 2026 Regulations as “Angry” Personnel Protest Against FIA

The 2026 regulations are out, and with it comes many changes. 30kg lighter cars, Active Aero, and more importantly, no DRS. Instead of the friendly DRS system that became familiar over the years, the ‘Manual Override’ will take its place. This alternative has already stirred some drama up in the F1 paddock.

According to reports, the release of the new regulations has team representatives banging on the FIA’s door. Dr. Obbs, an engineer and F1 podcaster, reported: “Each team has sent a technical representative to meet with the FIA about the release of the regulations at some point today.”

‼️‼️Apparently, today was quite a chaotic day with the release of these new regulations. I've been informed that each team has sent a technical representative to meet with the FiA about the release of the regulations at some point today.

Two teams are said to be especially unhappy, threatening to walk away from the series if no changes are made. “There are A LOT of angry team members across the grid.” The concerns are around the active aero surrounding both wings, which is not fully driver-controlled.

In today’s cars, the Drag Reduction System includes a fail-safe. However, with the new regulations, the driver controls when to open the wings, but not when it closes. This has caused concerns in case something goes wrong. Dr. Obbs adds, “In this active aero case the concern is the front and rear flap adjustment would be aero neutral. Meaning that there is no self-closing drag force. That’s the missing override that I’m told is sparking concern.”

The teams have always been vocal about their stance against active aero, which has become the issue’s core. There have been other concerns as well. The cost cap could hinder the cost of replacing aero parts.

The 2026 regulations: – Active aero

– No DRS, but new ‘Manual Override’ mode

– Narrower tyres

– Narrower front wing

– No more wheel arches

– Reduced ground effect due to partially flat floor

– Three element rear wing,

– Lower beam wing has been removed

– End plates have been… pic.twitter.com/taNNzvLqMS — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) June 6, 2024

Adrian Newey too, raised an eyebrow at these regulations. Newey views it as a misstep by the governing body (as per Motorsport Magazine). “The FIA appears to be heavily influenced by one or two manufacturers, in the hope they will appease those manufacturers but also perhaps attract others in. I suppose since Audi are coming in for 2026 there has been a partial success in this regard, but I’m not sure it’s worth the overall compromise of what could be achieved. The reality is manufacturers come and go, with the exception of Ferrari.”

What the Aero-God has called “a prescribed and prescriptive set of regulations” has failed to live up to everything it had promised so far. There is still two years’ time for a change of heart.