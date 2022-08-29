2-time world champion Fernando Alonso recalls a similar incident as Belgian GP crash between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg

Fernando Alonso fumed at Lewis Hamilton after the latter crashed into him at the Belgian Grand Prix and retired from the race.

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton collided at Les Combes at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit unravelling the heat of an old existing rivalry.

Alonso fumed at the seven-time world champion and labelled him an idiot for making the mistake and not leaving the space. He also said, “this guy only knows how to drive and start in first” as he escaped the damage of the crash.

Hamilton, however, took full responsibility for the crash and admitted that it was his mistake as he had to retire from the race.

The Spanish driver finished the race in P5 and he still had a lot to say about the crash. he recalled that a similar incident had happened between Hamilton and Nico Rosberg a few years ago.

“I think for me it was a little bit of a mistake from his side to close the door like this in turn five,” said Alonso. “We have seen many times it goes parallel there.

“It happened the same between him and Rosberg a couple of years ago, so this time it was the same thing.”

Fernando Alonso criticises his team for an aggressive strategy

Speaking to the media post-race, the 2-time world champion seemed to have calmed down from his heat-of-the-moment comments towards the Briton.

Alonso said that a lot of things are going on in the opening lap. Drivers tend to cut corners at turn six and rejoin the track at seven, so it’s a tricky part of the circuit.

“It was a racing incident, nothing to say. I’m just sad because when I start P2 or P3, always these things happen and when I’m 12th or 13th, I have a clean race.”

The Alpine driver said that he just wanted to have a clean race and unfortunately, they had a very aggressive strategy. “We started already with this incident and then we had a very aggressive strategy of stopping very early every time.”

“I don’t think it was the smartest one but in the end top five…it makes a good weekend for us.”

