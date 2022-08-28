“I would have until I heard what he said”– Lewis Hamilton will not speak with 32 GP winner after he learnt that latter called him an idiot

Lewis Hamilton is not happy with Fernando Alonso calling him an idiot and will not be speaking with his arch-rival because of that.

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton started the race from the second row. The two drivers couldn’t hold themselves, not having a clean start.

The two drivers collided on the very first lap of the Belgian GP race. So much so that Hamilton was lifted by Alpine and damaged his Mercedes’ floor.

Though, the responsibility for the crash was taken by Hamilton. Apparently, the Briton didn’t leave his former teammate a room. However, it also infuriated Alonso, and he called him an idiot.

Now, when asked Hamilton whether he will be talking to Alonso about the crash and resolving things. The Briton replied he would have, but now he won’t because of Alonso’s words.

#BelgianGP 🇧🇪: Lewis Hamilton was asked if he would speak to Alonso, Hamilton said: “No. I would have until I heard what he said.” — deni (@fiagirly) August 28, 2022

“I don’t really have a response to it,” said Alonso. “I know how things feel in the heat of the moment. It’s nice to know how he feels about me! It’s better it’s out in the open. It wasn’t intentional, I take responsibility for it, it’s what adults do.”

Lewis Hamilton is dejected with lack of a result

After being promoted to the second row before the start of the race, Hamilton hoped for a better day than the rest of the weekend. However, his race ended in the first lap itself.

Of course, Hamilton feels disappointed with the lack of result on Sunday, especially when his team gained momentum after so many positive results.

lewis hamilton going on a hike on a nice sunday evening pic.twitter.com/OBrC6jwz9m — ellie (@charlxslando) August 28, 2022

“It really has [been a difficult weekend],” said Hamilton. “You always wanna see it’s through to the end of the race so to lose a race through something that happened so quickly, and also unintentionally, this sort of stuff happens.”

“It’s motor racing, when you’re driving at these speeds. But, it’s painful as always.”

