20 Grand slam winner Roger Federer goes ecstatic as he experiences $12.2 Million F1 car

Roger Federer visited the Mercedes garage in 2016 and was left ecstatic after experiencing the car that brought Nico Rosberg his title.

20 Grand slam winner Roger Federer recently announced his retirement from tennis after dominating the sport for almost two decades. The internet erupted with heartfelt goodbyes to the legend who played more than 1,500 matches in over 24 years.

Federer is a massive F1 enthusiast, and his favourites are Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton. The first time Federer visited the paddock was during the 2016 finale between Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

The Swiss athlete was left amazed by how the sport operated and, of course, with the car. He posted a picture of himself standing next to the $12.2 Million W07 hybrid and congratulated Rosberg on his title win.

Crazy cool first F1 experience. Congrats to world champ @nico_rosberg and @MercedesAMGF1. Big respect to all the drivers 🏎🏁👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/jUpTayHlKi — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) November 27, 2016

The 103 tour singles titles winner attended the live actions at the Spanish GP too from the Mercedes garage. He spent some time with Hamilton and George Russell and was delighted to have been part of the paddock.

Mercedes bids farewell to Roger Federer

2022 is turning out to be a year of separation as several seasoned athletes are announcing their retirement from the sport.

Apart from Federer, 23 Grand slam winner Serena Williams announced her retirement from Tennis, while 4-time drivers’ world champion Sebastian Vettel also declared retirement at the end of the 2022 season.

Fans worldwide are trying to cope with the farewells and have exploded the internet with respectful posts and admiration for their favourite athletes.

Mercedes joined the crowd when it posted a picture of Federer alongside Hamilton and Russell in their garage captioned with a farewell message.

The Brackley-based team congratulated the legend for his game-changing career and life after retirement. The team also reiterated that he would always be a part of the Mercedes family.

Congratulations on a game-changing career, Roger. 👏 Have an ace retirement! And remember, you’ll always be part of the Mercedes family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7KtNeOfPVr — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 15, 2022

