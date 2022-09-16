Kimi Raikkonen shaved McLaren mechanic’s head out of settling score

Former Formula 1 race engineer Marc Priestley shares a hilarious Kimi Raikkonen story during their time together in McLaren.

Kimi Raikkonen is one of the unique drivers on the F1 grid. He does not speak much as his driving does all the talking. However, outside the track, he is one of the best guys to be around.

Raikkonen is one of the most chill guys on the grid. There have been many amazing stories about the Finnish driver having fun with friends and families outside the track.

Former McLaren engineer turned journalist Marc Priestley talks about a time when Raikkonen trimmed his hair and fought him in the bed.

The day Marc Priestley fought Kimi Raikkonen at his house

Priestley was alongside Kimi Raikkonen while in McLaren as a race engineer. In one of the amazing Raikkonen incidents, Priestley had a hair malfunction.

The former McLaren engineer slept in one of Raikkonen’s rooms just to get woken up suddenly. He added: “He burst the door gets smashed to pieces. They pin me down, and he gets a set of clippers and buzzes like a reverse on my long shoulder-length hair.”

Raikkonen threw the clipper outside his window, halfway trimming Priestley’s hair. He further said that this was only day one of a week-long stay at Raikkonen’s house.

In the Iceman’s defence, he did this to his friend out of settling the score. A few weeks ago at the 2006 Brazil GP, which was also Raikkonen’slast race with McLaren, Priestley had pulled out a prank on the Finnish driver by dying his hands blue.

Kimi Raikkonen’s time with McLaren and Ferrari

Kimi Raikkonen was a part of McLaren from the year 2002 to 2006. The car was not competitive in comparison to the likes of Ferrari and Renault.

Due to this, the 2007 World champion could not win the world championship despite being one of the stars in Surrey. However, things would change just a year later.

Raikkonen joined Ferrari replacing Michael Schumacher, and won the world championship with Ferrari. The beloved Finnish driver retired from F1 in 2021 after completing a full circle with Alfa Romeo.