$200 Million Superyacht Owned by Nicholas Latifi’s Father Takes the Spotlight Boarding Lance and Lawrence Stroll

Since its inception, the Monaco GP has lured the creme de la creme to the coast of Monte Carlo. The race in the Principality of Monaco is one of the most prestigious and glamorous races on the calendar. The 2024 edition is no different. However, on this occasion not a celebrity but a former F1 driver Nicholas Latifi made the most heads turn. The Canadian and his father reportedly arrived at the Monaco harbor with their fellow countrymen in a whopping $200 million super yacht.

This biggest privately owned yacht on the weekend is Lawrence Stroll‘s former ultra-luxury yacht called Faith. The Canadian billionaire was aboard it along with his son and Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll. The 318-foot-long vessel exchanged hands between Canadian billionaires Lawrence and Michael Latifi, father of the former Williams driver, in the recent past.

According to @JoePompliano on X, the super yacht has 2 helipads, 2 jet skis, a gym, a theatre, a pool, and a sauna. The fully loaded boat also rents for $1.5 million a week. According to some photographs, one of the front helipads also doubles down as a basketball court when not in use.

The $200 million superyacht Faith has arrived in Monaco for the F1 race. • Helipad & 2 Jet Skis

• Gym, Theater, Pool & Sauna The boat rents for $1.5M weekly and was owned by Lawrence Stoll (until he sold it to Michael Latifi, the father of former F1 driver Nicholas Latifi). pic.twitter.com/QQpuQR5JDB — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 24, 2024

Kym Illman did a little research and revealed a boat much smaller than Faith costs about $120,000 to $150,000 to park in Monaco for 5 days. That’s the basic operating cost. According to various sources, Faith’s yearly operating cost is around $15 to $20 million.

The massive superyacht can accommodate 18 guests comfortably and a crew of 34. However, the Latifi-owned yacht wasn’t the only extraordinary boat on the harbor on the weekend.

F1 photographer reveals the details of the second-largest yacht at the Monaco GP

The second biggest and second most expensive yacht of the weekend is Lionheart. Owned by British businessman Philip Green, the super yacht is worth a whopping $150 million. The Monaco resident’s vessel is a 2016 model and Italian made by Benetti. The Lionheart is sturdy as well with steel construction paired with an aluminum superstructure, according to SuperYachtFan.com.

The mega boat has a cruising speed of 15 knots and has a diesel-electric propulsion system which is powered by Caterpillar engines. Apart from that it can house 12 guests and a crew of 30. According to Illman, the running cost of Lionheart is $15 million a year.

The British billionaire’s yacht is not as long as Faith, falling 18 feet shy and measuring 300 feet. The weekly rental costs are not clear, however, a few popular names have boarded the Lionheart. In the past, soccer megastar Cristiano Ronaldo has been spotted riding the mega yacht.