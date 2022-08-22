2007 F1 World Champion unsure of NASCAR Cup Series return after Debut

Kimi Räikkönen left motorsport fans around the world in suspense as he stated that he was unsure of a return to NASCAR Cup Series after Debut

28 time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner and fan favourite, Kimi Räikkönen, made his NASCAR Cup series debut over the weekend at Watkins Glen. The 42-year old, driving for the Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Team he had premature end to his race after being involved in an incident on lap 44. Questioned about his future involvement in NASCAR, he replied in his classic fashion by saying: “We’ll see. I don’t know”.

The Finn qualified 27th on the weekend but his race ended on lap 44, when his Trackhouse Racing teammate, Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon collided while exiting the bus stop chicane. Resulting in Kimi being pushed out wide into the barriers and Dillon ended up in a spin. Räikkönen ended up with front wing damage, forcing him to retire from the race.

Not even Kimi Raikonnen is safe from Ross Chastain’s madness 🤣 #NASCAR — Patrick Webster (@patrickbwebster) August 21, 2022

Räikkönen had fun during NASCAR Cup Series debut despite retiring from the Race

Kimi Räikkönen, driving for Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Team as a part of Project 91, a program that focuses on bringing international drivers to NASCAR. In spite of a premature end to his race, the Finn claims he had good fun racing in NASCAR.

When speaking to the media, Raikkonen summed up his experience by saying: “good fun. I felt more confidence all the time and had some good battles and it’s a shame. I think the car felt like it had a lot of speed in there, but that’s how it goes some day.”

While, the 2007 formula one world champion said he had good fun in his most recent NASCAR race, it is still unclear whether he will take part in future NASCAR races.

