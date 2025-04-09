mobile app bar

“You’re Kimi F*cking Raikkonen, Come On!”: When a Journalist Egged on Finnish F1 Champ to Swear

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

FIA Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft 2019, Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi, 7 Kimi Raikkonen (FIN, Alfa Romeo Racing), Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Over the last few months, the FIA has introduced several changes to its rules regarding drivers swearing on team radio and in press conferences. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem wants them to be better role models for viewers, many of whom are children. Yet, the F1 community and several drivers continue to criticize the move.

Surprisingly, not all drivers are fans of swearing, and some have always been mindful of their language in public. Even the most carefree personalities, like Kimi Raikkonen, have refrained from using inappropriate language, even when provoked.

Raikkonen is as nonchalant as they come and would likely be the last person to care about media etiquette. But his aversion to speaking in front of the media runs so deep that he wouldn’t even bother swearing.

Dutch journalist Jack Plooij made a bold attempt back in the 2018 season when he straight up told the Iceman, “You’re Kimi f*cking Raikkonen,” expecting him to swear in return. However, Raikkonen appeared to be perplexed.

The 2007 world champion replied, “No swearing, are you allowed to swear?” Much to Raikkonen’s surprise, Plooij had the green light.

 

A post shared by F1 MEMES IG (@f1memesig)

Plooij explained that swearing on Dutch television was normal and didn’t need to be censored. “We can swear on TV,” he said.

The response seemed to impress Raikkonen, who let out a rare smile in front of the camera. As expected, Plooij didn’t face any consequences at the time. However, as F1 evolved, things changed, and a few years later, he found himself in trouble for attempting something even more daring.

When Plooij called Esteban Ocon ‘French F*ck’

It’s one thing to hype a driver up, and another to outright insult someone. Plooij learned that the hard way while interviewing Lando Norris in 2020.

Referring to an incident involving Esteban Ocon, Plooij called the then-Renault driver a “French f*ck,” which Norris found amusing. But Ocon and his team didn’t, and they threatened legal action against the Dutchman.

A post shared by F1 MEMES IG (@f1memesig)

Plooij accepted blame for this unfortunate incident, but also insisted that it was never meant to be aired. He revealed that it was a behind-the-scenes joke, which someone in the paddock felt would be funny to share on social media. That said, he apologized to Ocon via Twitter (now X), and the Frenchman, without holding any grudges, forgave him.

Today, the FIA would not tolerate Plooij or anyone else swearing as openly anymore. Even for drivers — who are often running high on adrenaline — strict fines have been put in place if they refuse to obey, so for journalists, it could mean an expulsion from the paddock.

