When ‘Iceman’ Kimi Raikkonen Snubbed Kimi Antonelli

There’s a common misconception among the F1 community. Many believe that rookie Kimi Antonelli is named after former champion Kimi Raikkonen. However, that’s not the case, and as a matter of fact, ‘Kimi’ isn’t even the Italian driver’s proper name.

Although he’s not very commonly referred to by it, his full name actually is Andrea ‘Kimi’ Antonelli, with Kimi simply being the choice of a family friend who helped his parents choose a foreign middle name—an idea they were intrigued by.

Regardless, the name Kimi being a part of the paddock will always bring Raikkonen to the minds of many. After all, the Finn was also a highly regarded youngster at the turn of the century and went on to become one of the best on the grid. Antonelli is yet to achieve that, but if there’s anyone he could have turned to for advice, it was his namesake.

Interestingly, when Mercedes announced Antonelli as their driver for 2025 (at the Italian GP weekend last year), Raikkonen was in the paddock. But did Antonelli approach him? No. Perhaps because of his cold snub in 2018.

“I met him when I was quite little, maybe 2018? The first time I met him, I understood why they called him the ‘Iceman’ – I was super excited and he did not react,” Antonelli recently recalled.

But little did a young Antonelli know that was the standard reaction Raikkonen would give to anyone approaching him.

The former Ferrari driver became famous for his monosyllabic and nonchalant responses in media interviews and press conferences. In the most serious situations as well, Raikkonen would barely string together a few words to give a half-hearted response.

That’s how Finnish people often approach conversations — reserved and thoughtful in their words — a quality that stands out in today’s world of constant chatter. Still, Antonelli wants another shot at talking to the 2007 champ in the future.

“It would be cool to ask him about racing, as he has done a lot in the sport. Definitely one for the future!” the 18-year-old added.

A paddock appearance by Raikkonen—like he did last year at Monza—would be the perfect opportunity for Antonelli to fulfill this wish. However, given that the Finn is focused on grooming his son for his racing career, he hasn’t really graced the paddock that often post his retirement in 2021.

So, Antonelli could have to wait for his coveted interaction with Raikkonen.