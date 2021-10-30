“2021 has been the hardest on so many levels” – Lewis Hamilton is enjoying his scuffle with Max Verstappen

Amid the ongoing title battle with Max Verstappen, the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton labelled this season as a rollercoaster.

The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is trailing behind Max Verstappen by 12 points in the drivers’ championship. Hamilton asserted that he is enjoying his scuffle with Verstappen and marked the season so far as a rollercoaster.

He said, “I expected it was going to be a rollercoaster ride, it’s been amazing. It’s been the hardest year on so many levels, but there have been so many positives and I have really, really enjoyed it, even the difficult days.”

The British racing driver is chasing his record-breaking eighth world championship title in the current F1 season.

“It definitely could be better in the sense that we’ve dropped points. We’ve not always been perfect, but you live and you learn and I feel like things happen the way they happen for a reason.

Moreover, he praised his team’s work and said, “we’ve learnt a lot, we’ve pulled together after all these experiences we’ve had, win or lose, and I love the place I am in with my team.

The Dutchman is better prepared to deal with pressure than Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton has been in the sport for a long time and he is well-versed in the F1 title battles. But, Verstappen is currently experiencing his first title battle in his seventh season in the sport.

Nevertheless, Hamilton believes that Verstappen is better prepared to deal with the pressure than he was in 2008.

Hamilton said, “I don’t spend a moment thinking what might or what might not be a distraction for him, that doesn’t bother me either way. If I do my job to the best of my abilities, I don’t have a problem. That’s how I approach my job.”

“I didn’t have a great structure around me in terms of management [during his 2008 championship season], I didn’t have help to know how to handle all these curveballs sent at me. I didn’t have all the experience, I didn’t have all the tools, except the ones in the car.”

“But I was learning all these other tools in order to how to be a great team-mate, work with a group of people and help them elevate, and all these kind of things. Which was different for me then.”

