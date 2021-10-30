“I’ve had the opportunity to meet recently with Formula 1 leaders”- F1 is ready to land in Las Vegas in 2023 officials claim

The third Grand Prix in the United States is possible in a calendar year, with las Vegas becoming an attractive destination for Formula 1.

Formula 1 is eyeing its expansion in the United States, with the new media strategies helping them open the American floodgates. In 2022, the United States is already supposed to have two races, including Miami.

But in the recent update given by Nevada governor Steve Sisolak, the third race in the United States, a single calendar year is also possible. Las Vegas is an attractive destination, and 2023 looks like the year to seal the deal.

“I’ve had the opportunity to meet recently with Formula One leaders and I’ve appreciated their time on this topic,” Sisolak told GrandPrix.com. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – the silver state is quickly becoming the entertainment as well as the sports capital.”

Though it hasn’t been revealed whether Las Vegas will be the actual location. But F1 has an experience with the city from 1981-1984. Thus, it is likely that it will give a homecoming to the sport.

COTA can see an axe with Las Vegas entry

However, three Grand Prix races in a single country are something rare. Only Italy has done it, but it was not planned, rather an improvisation amidst COVID-19 ravaged season.

The Circuit of the Americas has been serving as the leading US destination since 2012 and is listed in the 2022 calendar. However, it is still on the subject of contract signature.

Despite Miami and Nevada serving as the alternates to Austin, COTA’s officials are hoping for a long future with F1. But there are several issues with the circuit, which needs to be dealt with.

“Anything that would stop the momentum of that would be potentially irreversibly detrimental,” Bobby Epstein, COTA’s founding partner, told the New York Times. “Given that we start with that as a point of agreement, I’m fairly optimistic this will continue for a long time.”

Also read: Circuit of the Americas (COTA) confident of getting F1 calendar extension after carnival-like US Grand Prix