"Won't See Me Around the Track Anymore" – Charles Leclerc Reacts to F1's New 'Bike Ban' Policy

Samriddhi Jaiswal
|Published 17/03/2023

Samriddhi Jaiswal
|Published 17/03/2023

“Won’t See Me Around the Track Anymore” - Charles Leclerc Reacts to F1’s New ‘Bike Ban’ Policy

F1 Drivers are subject to a new ‘bike ban’ policy which denies them the track walks on two wheels. Ferrari star Charles Leclerc who is often seen around the track on his bike was left dismayed by this new guideline.

Track walks have been a part of the F1 Grand Prix weekends for quite some time now. Ahead of the race day, the drivers along with their engineers take a lap of the track to discuss the challenges of the upcoming race.

While the name of this period suggests that it is supposed to be a ‘walk’, some drivers prefer to examine the track on wheels. Leclerc is one of the drivers who prefer to go around the track on his bike.

Speaking to the media about the new policy, the Monegasque said that he doesn’t walk the track. He gave his fans even more bad news when he clarified that following the new guideline “you won’t see me around the track anymore. I’ll just watch the videos.

Why did they impose ‘bike bans’?

A letter declaring the new policy was issued to the teams by the FOM. It revealed that with the increase in electric bikes and scooters, the track was getting more hectic during the walk.

The letter was issued to the teams during the Bahrain GP. The FOM is the even organiser body which is responsible for the track during a championship season.

The FOM clearly noted in their letter that “no exceptions will be made” and “any means of transport (bicycles, e-bikes, scooters, e-scooters, etc) is forbidden.” Furthermore, the  letter read “this decision has been agreed upon with the FIA.”

However, it remains to be seen what punishment would be slapped on those who disobey the new rule.

F1 fans react to ‘bike ban’

Ever since the announcement of this new guideline, F1 fans are also heavily criticising the FIA.

