Lewis Hamilton And Angela Cullen: Mercedes F1 Driver’s Physio Bids Goodbye

Since 2015, Lewis Hamilton has been enjoying the services of his physiotherapist Angela Cullen. Over the last seven years, she has been accompanying the seven-time world champion across the globe when the Kiwi stepped up in her role in the following year to make his travel and Grand Prix experience seamless.

After nearly a decade-long partnership with Hamilton, Cullen is leaving his entourage. The 38-year-old shared the news on his social media handle and expressed gratitude towards her topmost services.

Over the years, Cullen became a household F1 name after she regularly appeared on the camera, usually celebrating Hamilton’s victories and achievements. But now, alas, she won’t be in the F1 paddock anymore for the foreseeable future.

Where is Angela Cullen going?

Being a physiotherapist of a Formula 1 driver is not easy. They have to adapt to the hectic air travel of their respective bosses. With Cullen doing it diligently since 2015, it seems like she wants an off from the intense F1 lifestyle.

However, it’s not clear where she is headed in her life. According to her own Instagram post, she is on her next adventure in life. But it’s not clear whether it’ll be a sabbatical or a new gig in some other sport. It remains to be known.