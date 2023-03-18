2023 Saudi Arabian GP Time and Live Streaming : When and Where to Watch the Race at Jeddah Corniche Circuit?

For the second race of the 2023 season, Formula 1 has returned to the tracks for the Saudi Arabian GP. Drivers will be back on track to take the leads from their opponents and climb as high as possible in the standings.

There will be plenty of storylines to follow at the second race of the season as a lot has taken place over the past few days in the aftermath of the Bahrain GP. But there is still a good chance that the defending champion Max Verstappen will take off with the lead while others will try to play catch-up.

Nevertheless, for fans in the US, the UK and Australia, here’s how you can catch the live action:

2023 SAUDI ARABIAN GP UK BROADCAST SCHEDULE (BST)

Day Session Channel Time Saturday FP3 Sky Sports F1 13:30 Saturday Qualifying Sky Sports F1 18:00 Sunday Race Sky Sports F1 18:00

2023 SAUDI ARABIAN GP US BROADCAST SCHEDULE (ET)

Day Session Channel Time Saturday FP3 Sky Sports F1 9:30 Saturday Qualifying Sky Sports F1 13:00 Sunday Race Sky Sports F1 13:00

2023 SAUDI ARABIAN GP US BROADCAST SCHEDULE (AEST)

Day Session Channel Time Saturday FP3 Sky Sports F1 23:30 Saturday Qualifying Sky Sports F1 3:00 Sunday Race Sky Sports F1 3:00

What is expected to happen at the Saudi Arabian GP?

Currently, two-time defending champion Max Verstappen is leading the championship having won the opening race in Bahrain. Following him in P2 is his teammate Sergio Perez and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in P3.

Meanwhile, rivals of the Red Bull F1 team, Ferrari is lacking behind by a huge margin. While Carlos Sainz was able to finish the race and secure a P4 position, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc suffered a DNF and retired with 0 points.

Heading into the Saudi Arabian GP, Verstappen would try to maintain the lead while Ferrari will try to put up a challenge at the front. Moreover, Mercedes too would be hoping to make a few improvements from their previous time out.

The qualifying session of the race is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm (track time) on Saturday, 18 March. On Sunday, the race is set to start at 8:00 pm (track time) as well.

