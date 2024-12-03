2024 Abu Dhabi GP Weather Forecast: Sunny and Dry Conditions at Yas Marina Circuit

Carlos Sainz, racing for the Ferrari team during the 2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates | Credits: IMAGO / Michael Potts

After a season full of twists and turns, some pleasant surprises, and heartfelt farewells, the F1 circus has finally arrived in Abu Dhabi for the finale. Max Verstappen has already wrapped up the Drivers’ championship, but there is more to look out for this weekend at the Yas Marina circuit.

McLaren and Ferrari will battle for the Constructors’ title, with the Woking-based outfit holding a 21-point advantage. The fight for P6 between Haas and Alpine is also close, with the French team leading by five points. In fact, Racing Bulls (RB) are also not out of contention, a further eight points behind Haas.

Plus, Lando Norris will be looking to hold on to second place in the Drivers’ standings, as a motivated Charles Leclerc looks to chase him down. In short, there are a lot of subplots that would make for an interesting watch.

As such, fans would be hoping for an uninterrupted and exciting race, and there will be no surprises on the weather front.

A sunny and dry weekend awaits at the Abu Dhabi GP

According to multiple sources, the weather in Abu Dhabi this weekend will be sunny and dry, as is the case in the capital city of the UAE most of the time. There is a very minimal chance of rain, which means the team can pack their wet and intermediate tires unless something special happens.

Friday – FP1 and FP2

Maximum Temperature – 84ºF

Minimum Temperature – 75ºF

Chance of rain – 3%

It is expected to be a generally clear day, with the temperatures becoming slightly cooler once the sun sets. Humidity could go as high as 73%.

Saturday – FP3 and Qualifying

Maximum Temperature – 84ºF

Minimum Temperature – 71ºF

Chance of rain – 2%

Similar conditions to FP1 and FP2 are expected, with qualifying likely to experience a very slight breeze. However, this should not impact the performance of the cars on track in any way.

Sunday – Grand Prix

Maximum Temperature – 82ºF

Minimum Temperature – 68ºF

Chance of rain – 1%

Coolest evening temperatures of the weekend, but no sight of rain again. A clear day throughout, with humidity taking a dip to 56%.