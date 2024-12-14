Jannik Sinner Reveals the Personality Trait He Shares With 4-Time F1 Champ Max Verstappen

Italian tennis sensation, Jannik Sinner was recently in the spotlight at the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, waving the chequered flag of the season-ending race of 2024. Sinner has been a ‘Friend of F1’ since last year, having an association with Formula 1 to pave the way for tennis fans as well to start enjoying the pinnacle of motorsport.

However, his admiration for F1 dates back to the Michael Schumacher era, a time when the German driver was the definition of sheer domination. Currently, Sinner is witnessing another such era with Max Verstappen claiming his fourth consecutive title in 2024.

Recently, Sinner was asked if he could be considered the ‘Max Verstappen of tennis’, following his incredible 2024 season. While the 23-year-old humbly admitted that he hasn’t reached Verstappen‘s level yet, he highlighted a personality trait he shares with the four-time F1 world champion — prioritizing family and friends above all else.

Jannik Sinner waving the checkered flag for Lando Norris at the Abu Dhabi GP, the F1 season finale! pic.twitter.com/afiIQHxygZ — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) December 8, 2024

“I spoke with Max a little while ago,” Sinner told Corriere della Sera. “We were commenting on some of his words. He said that he doesn’t chase other drivers’ records, because he also loves being with his family.”

“We are athletes, but we are also people: friends and family are the most important things,” he said.

Sinner’s comments reflect Verstappen’s own philosophy. The Dutch driver has consistently emphasized that while he loves racing, he doesn’t plan to stay in F1 forever. Verstappen has time and again spoken about how important it is for him to spend time with his family, even if that means stepping away from the sport earlier than most.

As for Sinner, it is just the start of his good form in tennis. And given the high benchmark of his talent and performances, the Italian ain’t retiring at a young age at all, as things stand.

2024 — the year of Jannik Sinner

For Sinner, 2024 has been nothing short of spectacular. The 23-year-old won two Grand Slam titles — the Australian Open and the US Open — and capped off the year by claiming victory at the prestigious ATP Finals. These achievements have started to make a case for him to join the elite tennis legends, but Sinner insists he is just getting started.

“I’m only 23, not 27 (like Verstappen), and I’ve only done this season at the top,” he said. “The goal is not to win for just three years, but to still be in the game when I’m 30.”

Sinner’s ambition contrasts with Verstappen’s contentment. While the world #1 is focused on a long and successful tennis career, Verstappen wouldn’t regret retiring even right now after 63 Grand Prix wins and four F1 world championships to his name. Still, the Dutchman is going to race in F1 till the end of 2028, when his current contract ends.