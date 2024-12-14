Mario Andretti Lauds Abu Dhabi GP for Keeping F1 Fans Under “Good Anxiety” for 2025 Season

McLaren and Lando Norris delivered a flawless performance under immense pressure at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the Woking squad clinching the Constructors’ Championship in a nail-biting finale. Despite a scare on the opening lap when Oscar Piastri spun out and dropped out of the points, McLaren held firm.

Heading into the race, the team had a 21-point lead over Ferrari and needed to avoid being heavily outscored. Norris’ six-second win over Carlos Sainz sealed the championship, but the narrow margins made it a race to remember.

Racing legend Mario Andretti praised McLaren’s strategy and execution but noted that the 2025 season is still wide open. Speaking on the Drive to Wynn podcast, Andretti explained that the close battle in Abu Dhabi only increased the excitement for what lies ahead.

“It was the best possible scenario you could expect for the last race because it keeps it wide open for the start of next season,” he said.

“Who are going to be the protagonists? Is McLaren going to be the car to beat at the start of the season like they were toward the end? That’s the beauty about it, you know, it’s creating that anxiety — a good anxiety to look forward to the next season,” he added.

Besides McLaren‘s top billing, the 1978 world champion also highlighted some interesting storylines that will take center stage in 2025.

Andretti looks forward to Hamilton and Sainz’s stint from 2025 onwards

One of the most talked-about changes for the 2025 season is Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari and Andretti believes this move will attract massive attention. “I’m sure a lot of fans are looking at Lewis going to Ferrari, which is always something of interest in every way,” he said.

He is equally interested in Carlos Sainz moving to Williams as the Grove-based team continues to rebuild its legacy. “Many eyes are going to be on what Carlos Sainz could bring to Williams,” Andretti commented.

OFFICIAL: 2025 ROOKIE DRIVER NUMBERS 5️⃣ Gabriel Bortoleto

7️⃣ Jack Doohan

1️⃣2️⃣ Kimi Antonelli

️8️⃣7️⃣ Ollie Bearman 5 and 7 BACK ON THE GRID pic.twitter.com/FCKjFuPY7A — Formula God (@formula1god) December 13, 2024

Another major change would be the wave of rookie talent set to take the spotlight in 2025. Young drivers like Oliver Bearman, Kimi Antonelli, Jack Doohan, and Gabriel Bortoleto are making their way into F1, and their performances will be closely watched, adding an extra bit of unpredictability to the upcoming season.