2024 Belgian GP Weather Forecast: 80% Chance of Rain During Qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Rain is a factor that one can never rule out during the Belgian GP. This year again, it can play a massive role in influencing the results. More so on Saturday during qualification. That is because of the high chance of rain, which stands at 80% in weather prediction. That, however, does not mean the teams can rest easy on Sunday for the race.

With low clouds on Friday, the chance of rain stands at 60%. That is the prediction for pretty much the entire day, putting the teams’ strategists on their toes. It would also play a massive role in the engineers’ decision to make some crucial tweaks to the aerodynamics of their cars.

Sunday will see spells of thick clouds and long sunny spells as well. As the chances of rain stand at 20%, it would be a relief for the strategists. However, the fluctuation between cloudy and sunny weather can throw a curveball on tire strategies. That is because the changing track temperatures can influence tire degradation.

The vast difference in the qualifying and the race weather conditions, however, could turn out to be a nightmare for the engineers. A high downforce setting in wet conditions can be massively helpful.

However, running the same or similar specs in dry conditions can grossly undermine the drivers’ ability to carry speed on the straights. Moreover, tire degradation can be very high on such high downforce specs.

What to expect from the Belgian GP?

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit is historically known for being a track that gives drivers ample overtaking opportunities. This nature of the track is in diametric contrast to the race that was just witnessed in Hungary. It is also one of the reasons why Max Verstappen chose this track to take a 10-place grid penalty for an engine change.

The wily Dutchman is well aware of the RB20’s nature which can make the most of the conditions in Spa. The ease of overtaking further enhances his chances of landing himself on the podium despite him all set to start from outside the top 10.

What will further play in his favor is the rain on Saturday. Verstappen is one of those drivers on the current grid who shines in wet conditions. Experienced drivers, in general, know how to mend their race craft according to the rainy conditions. That brings the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso into the fray as well.

However, Spa is also notorious for causing crashes, many of which have cost drivers their lives. In memory of a couple of those [Anthoine Hubert and Dilano van ‘t Hoff], Pierre Gasly has organized a solidarity run. Staff from F3, F2, and F1 are slated to join the Frenchman in this endeavor before the race.