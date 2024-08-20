Dutch GP’s Future in Jeopardy if Rwanda Bags the Bid for F1’s Comeback in Africa

For quite some time now, Formula 1 has been eyeing a return to the continent of Africa which last hosted a Grand Prix in 1993. And now Rwanda has emerged as a strong candidate to host a race after F1 failed to secure a deal with the Kyalami Circuit.

Ronald Vording, F1 journalist for Autosport, recently discussed the implications of F1’s expansion plans during an interview on the Autosport Podcast. He explained that F1’s push to grow in new markets like Asia and Africa is closely tied to the future of some European races.

He noted that if F1 has no intentions of expanding beyond 24 races in a calendar year, then some existing races will have to make way for new races in Africa or Asia. This has led to speculation that the races at Zandvoort and Spa Francorchamps could alternate each season.

“If you don’t want to go to 35 or 40 races a year, it can only come at the expense of one continent and that is Europe. So, then automatically you start looking at Imola, at 2 races in Italy for example. But also, at Zandvoort and Spa Francorchamps,” Vording said.

“I think there was some media coverage recently, especially in the Netherlands that it could already be a done deal, like alternating Spa and Zandvoort,” he added. He also explained how Rwanda is already a serious competitor in securing a contract with Formula One Management and has already shown its commitment to the sport by hosting this year’s FIA awards ceremony in its capital city, Kigali.

Africa seems ready to host a Formula 1 race once again

The idea of Rwanda, a small country in central Africa, hosting a race gained momentum after F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed that a meeting between the sport’s officials and delegates from Rwanda will take place in late September.

Christian Gakwaya, the president of the Automobile Club of Rwanda, has also expressed the country’s excitement for hosting a Grand Prix event and believes that they are ready to take such a step. He also mentioned that this plan to reintroduce Formula 1 in Africa is directly tied to the economic transformation of the country.

‘Prepared to race in Africa’ – official behind Rwandan GP masterplan: Rwanda is positioning itself as a potential new destination for Formula 1, with Christian Gakwaya, the president of the Rwandan Automobile Club, stating that the country is “ready” to host a Grand Prix. -… pic.twitter.com/kCqioTZj0G — This is Formula 1 (@ThisIsFormu1a1) August 12, 2024

“It is time for Africa to be part of the F1 calendar,” Gakwaya told FormulaPassion as quoted by RacingNews365. “We are ready to host an F1 race. Rwanda represents an ideal opportunity for the return of Formula 1 to Africa. We are serious about submitting our candidacy.”