2024 Canadian Grand Prix: Weather Forecast and What to Expect From Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Round nine of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship will see Circuit Gilles Villeneuve host the Canadian Grand Prix. The opening rounds of the season so far have delivered immense drama and action, both on and off the track. And with what the Montreal weather has in store for us, fans can expect much of the same this weekend as well.

The Montreal street circuit has been a staple of F1’s most iconic wet weather weekends. If one was a fan of the 2011 Canadian GP, then this year’s Grand Prix weather prediction should get one excited as well. As per Formula1.com, rain is expected across the weekend.

The lowest temperatures expected through the GP weekend are about 15 degrees. And the threat of rain during the Free Practice sessions, the Qualifying, and the main Grand Prix on Sunday stands at 60%.

The 2024 season so far has been riddled with driver market rumors and exciting storylines on track for the championship. This year has witnessed arguably the closest fight in the Constructors’ and Driver’s championship in the ground-effects era. And the Canadian GP could be a season-defining race for the drivers and the teams.

Will 2024 feature a three-way title fight?

It’s a three-way showdown, as things stand, in the Constructors’ championship between Red Bull, McLaren, and Ferrari. Ferrari sit just 24 points off Red Bulls’ lead. After their triumphant victory at the Monaco GP, the Tifosi would be expecting the duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to deliver another double-podium in Montreal.

In the past, Max Verstappen‘s dominance had wiped out any hope for the competition. However, this year the RB20’s weaknesses have been exposed and exploited by its rivals.

With the car struggling for pace and performance on bumps and kerbs, it could be a long weekend for the Milton-Keynes-based team and their reigning world-champion driver. Moreover, Verstappen himself has written the Canadian GP off after his woeful Monaco GP outing. On the other hand, Charles Leclerc would be hoping to make it two wins on the trot.

Max Verstappen has taken pole at the last two wet weather affected Canadian GP Qualifyings (2022/2023) As it’s looking like it will rain this weekend, can he take pole again?#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/Ui4vmJD3VU — Motorsport 24 (@Motorsport24NA) June 4, 2024

Meanwhile, for McLaren, the signs look promising with the reworked MCL38 proving to be one of the closest competitors in the championship fight. Lando Norris has already registered a win this season, and his teammate, Oscar Piastri, would be keen to get his first F1 win at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as well.

Any result that does not see Red Bull win would raise some solid questions about their recent dominance. But according to Sky Sports F1 presenter David Croft, the real litmus test for Red Bull would come during round 10 of the championship at the Spanish GP.