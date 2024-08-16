2024 Premier League Matchday 1: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez Reveal Their Man Utd vs. Fulham Predictions

Both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are well-known soccer enthusiasts. Other than supporting their respective national sides, both Red Bull drivers also follow the Premier League closely. The first match of the 2024/25 Premier League season takes place between Manchester United and Fulham at 3:00 PM ET on August 16. Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, both Verstappen and Perez have given their predictions.

“2-0,” in Manchester United’s favor was Verstappen’s reply when asked about the same. The Dutchman then revealed that he expects the Red Devils to score a goal in each half.

However, unlike Verstappen, Perez expects the season opener between the two sides to be a more tightly contested match. The Mexican said that he expects Manchester United to win but by a scoreline of 2-1. Perez then went a step further and stated that he expects the first goal of the match to come around the 11th minute.

Considering the star-studded quality of Manchester United, they are expected to win this contest. And as Perez predicted, the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes could help Erik ten Hag’s side also get an early lead.

As for Fulham, they too have some star players on their side such as Adama Traore and new signing Emile Smith Rowe. However, with Manchester United having a strong defensive line-up, which is further bolstered by their signing of Matthijs de Ligt (not playing against Fulham) from Bayern Munich, they would most likely be a difficult side to score against.