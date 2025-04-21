mobile app bar

“No Wonder He’s Washed”: Fans Troll Lando Norris for Appearing in Man Utd Jersey

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

LANDO NORRIS of MCLAREN FORMULA 1 TEAM answers questions in the press conference, after the Sprint Race ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil

LANDO NORRIS of MCLAREN FORMULA 1 TEAM answers questions in the press conference, after the Sprint Race ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil | Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Times are tough for Lando Norris. Entering the 2025 season, the McLaren driver was confident about challenging for the Drivers’ Championship, but five rounds in, things seem to be unraveling.

After a dismal Saudi Arabian GP weekend—where he crashed out in Q3 and finished a disappointing P4—Norris took some time off by playing padel with fellow drivers Carlos Sainz, George Russell, and Alex Albon.

As long-time friends, it’s normal for the group to unwind together after a hectic race weekend, and photos of their outings are generally well-received by the F1 community. However, Norris became the butt of jokes online after being spotted wearing the jersey of a soccer club enduring its worst season in decades.

Under Russell’s post on X, captioned “Can’t get away from this lot,” most fans were focused on Norris’ choice of outfit.

“Lando Norris with a Manchester united shirt no wonder he’s washed,” a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Norris being labeled as “washed” has a lot to do with the mistakes he’s made since last year and in the five race weekends this season—much like Manchester United. The club currently sits 14th in the Premier League with just six games to go, set to finish well outside the European spots. They look like a shadow of the dominant force that once ruled England and Europe.

“Is there any correlation between Lando’s jersey and his latest bad luck?” a user wondered.

As for Norris, his season is not over yet. And he’s far away from having his worst-ever season in F1. He’s currently P2 in the standings, 10 points behind teammate Oscar Piastri, who won the Grand Prix in Jeddah last Sunday.

“Now we understand Lando’s poor form: He’s a ManU supporter,” another user stated.

Regardless, it’s no surprise that Norris was wearing a United jersey. He’s not a huge soccer fan and doesn’t watch the sport regularly, but he became a supporter of the Red Devils during Cristiano Ronaldo’s dominant spell at Old Trafford.

That said, the club closest to his heart is Bristol City FC—unsurprising, given that he hails from the city.

Still, Norris will be hoping the United “bad-luck” tag doesn’t stick. It’s not too late for him to turn his season around, and he’ll be looking to bounce back at the next round in Miami.

