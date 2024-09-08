Manchester United’s Minority Owners Don’t Have Similar “Management Control” at Mercedes – F1 Expert Reveals

Mercedes have confirmed Kimi Antonelli as their 2025 driver. However, the crash in Monza raised a few questions about Toto Wolff’s decision. Was it the Mercedes CEO who pushed to sign Antonelli because he missed the opportunity to sign Max Verstappen? Or did the other stakeholders in the Mercedes F1 team influence the decision?

Mark Hughes and Scott Mitchell-Malm joined Edd Straw to look at Antonelli’s signing in depth on ‘The Race’ F1 podcast. While doing so, Straw went on to reveal Wolff’s control over the decision-making at Mercedes and how INEOS — who have a minority stake in Manchester United FC as well — despite having the same share as the Mercedes boss, doesn’t have the management control.

Today marks the successful completion of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in @ManUtd and the beginning of a new journey together: https://t.co/gjuMcSFDEA#MUFC pic.twitter.com/kl450Fb20F — INEOS (@INEOS) February 20, 2024

Straw said, “So as far as I understand it, INEOS aren’t particularly interventionalist on things. It’s not like their deal that they’ve got with Manchester United, for example, where they have a minority stake, but they’ve got management control. In this case, management control is basically Toto Wolff.”

Wolff, INEOS, and Mercedes-Benz own an equal share in the Mercedes F1 team i.e. 33.33% each. Hence, INEOS would’ve had to sign off on the Antonelli decision along with the Mercedes board, but just for the formality, with Wolff holding the influence behind the decision-making.

Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS acquired a little over 25% percent share in Manchester United for a reported $1.3 Billion. However, not only is INEOS in charge of the football management operations but is believed to have taken over the control of the club.

Regardless, Wolff is the boss at Mercedes and the Antonelli decision is on him. The Austrian came out and defended his signing after Antonelli’s Italian GP crash.

Wolff backs Antonelli despite Monza crash

Antonelli crashed on the second flying lap of his first official F1 session at the Italian GP. The F2 rookie pushed too hard too soon and ended up in the barriers outside the Parabolica. Yet, the two laps in FP1 were enough for Wolff and others to see the talent.

According to F1’s official site, Wolff said, “I think the circumstances are guilty…you are under the magnifying glass because it all happens in Monza, it has been a while since an Italian driver was in a top team, this can be a lot for an 18-year-old. For him, it feels certainly terrible, but it is part of the development curve.”

Former Mercedes strategist James Vowles also hailed Antonelli as a future superstar as he highlighted the raw pace. Even Frederic Vasseur suggested that the Italian had a lot of pressure on him and that he’ll only get better with time.